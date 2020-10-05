Indian Army ready to deal with both China and Pakistan simultaneously: Air Force Chief

new Delhi: Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday that “we are in a good position to deal with China’s challenge” amidst the ongoing deadlock on the border with China in Ladakh. That the Air Force’s preparedness to deal with China is good and we have deployed in all relevant areas. Also Read – India successfully tests enemy’s ‘Shaurya’ missile, can target every corner of China

Regarding China's readiness on the border, the Air Force chief said that there is no question of underestimating the enemy but "rest assured, the Air Force is firmly positioned to face any challenge". And the Indian Air Force is preparing together to respond to Pakistan and China.

Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on whether IAF is ready for a two-front war with Pakistan and China
– ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Regarding the Rafale fighter jets formally inducted into the Air Force recently, the Airchief Marshal said that their deployment has given the Air Force an operational edge. Describing the current challenges confronting the country as complex, he said that we are ready for any struggle including war on two fronts.

Our position as a credible combat-ready force is vital, given the role Air Force will play towards ensuring victory in any future conflict: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pic.twitter.com/5wIgbIB54f
– ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

He said that with the induction of Rafael, the strength of the Air Force has increased more than before. With this, he said that we will continue to make the Air Force even stronger in the future. He told that in the next five many important weapons will be included in the Air Force, which will give a befitting reply to the enemies.