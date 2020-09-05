Indian Army rescues 3 Chinese trapped in trouble, PLA kidnaps 5 Indians from Arunachal

new Delhi: The Indian Army has rescued three Chinese stranded at a height of 17,500. The Indian Army gave medicines, oxygen, food, warm clothes to the Chinese citizens and gave full guidance, after which they returned to their destinations. This incident happened in the plateau region of North Sikkim on September 3, while the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China abducted 5 of our citizens in Arunachal. Also Read – Congress leader claims amid tension over LAC- Chinese army kidnapped 5 Indians from Arunachal!

At the same time, the police of Arunachal Pradesh has started an investigation after the information of five people who went to the forest of Upper Subansiri district located on the Sino-India border for kidnapping by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A senior officer has given information about this on Saturday.

The families of the abducted people said that the incident took place in Nacho area of ​​the district on Friday. Two people who went with the missing people somehow managed to escape and they informed the police about the incident. SP Taru Gussar said, “I have sent the in-charge of Nacho police station to verify the facts in the area and have to report immediately. However, the report will be available only till Sunday morning. “

Those allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Regaling, Dongtu Ibia, Tanu Bakar and Nagaru Diri and the five belong to the Tagin community. The relatives of the abducted people living in the district headquarters Daporijo said that their relatives left for Nacho area on Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army. Nacho area is about 120 km from the district headquarters. The family has demanded the administration to take steps to bring back the abducted people.

The army could not be contacted to react to the case. MLA from Pasighat West, Ninong Iring said that PLA should be given a befitting reply for this incident.

Let us know that in March this year, 21-year-old Togali Sinkam was caught by the PLA in Asapila sector near McMahon Rekha, while two of his friends managed to escape. The PLL released the young man after being held hostage for about 19 days.