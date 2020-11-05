Indian Economy: Signs of a boom in the economy, is the bad phase ending now?

Indian Economy: Now the bad phase for the Indian economy is slowly ending. The quarterly results of companies and the increase in salary of their employees by private companies, at least it seems to be similar. Along with this, there are similar signs in consumer demand in the festive season. Also, there are signs of growth in the economic indicators. Also Read – 87% of companies in India will increase their employees’ salaries in 2021: Survey

Due to this, the pace of economic growth in the current financial year is expected to be better than anticipated. The Finance Ministry has said this in the Economic Review of October.

The Finance Ministry has said in the Economic Review Report for October that a difficult time has passed for the economy. India's fiscal year 20 could be better than the GDP estimate of 21. India has handled Corona better than developed countries. There have been signs of a spurt in economic activity in October. Consumption is expected to increase further during festivals. It has also been said in this report that food inflation is also expected to reduce. Several steps have been taken by the government to normalize the situation on the economic fronts. Current account surplus is expected to increase spending capacity. The increase in September's core WPI will help to increase demand.

With this, India is benefiting from the decrease in the price of crude oil globally. India can increase its reserve further by purchasing crude oil at a cheaper rate. Storing cheap crude oil will also reduce the risk of buying oil at an expensive rate. Apart from this, there has been no change in oil prices in India since many consecutive days. Oil prices have remained almost constant.

During the festive season, increasing consumer demand will lead to sale of products, due to which the expectation of bringing in a lot of money in the government treasury through GST is increasing.

At the same time, with the increase in PMI index, it is becoming clear that economic activities in the country are again gaining momentum. But there are still many sectors where the government still needs to make efforts to increase the demand.