Indian Entertainment Industry Shrank By a Quarter in COVID-Hit 2020

Struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s media and leisure sector collapsed by almost a quarter in 2020. However an business research tasks a strong rebound.

The report, compiled yearly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and consulting agency EY, reveals that sector revenues shrank by 24% to $18.9 billion in 2020. That meant a return to 2017 ranges.

The hunch was very considerably worse than the 8.9% drop in India’s GDP introduced by credit standing company Moody’s.

Movie and tv had been the most important losers. Due to lockdowns and social distancing restrictions, solely 441 movies had been launched in Indian cinemas throughout 2020, in comparison with 1,833 throughout 2019. Consequently, movie sector revenues fell 62% from $2.63 billion to $997 million. Between 1,000 and 1,500 cinema screens are estimated to have shut down completely, lowering India’s general display screen rely to round 8,000.

The tv section fell 13% from $10.8 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020, primarily as a consequence of lowered promoting revenues.

Unsurprisingly, because of a captive viewers, the most important development was in digital subscriptions. Some 28 million Indians, up from 10.5 million in 2019, paid for 53 million streaming subscriptions in 2020, resulting in a 49% development in digital subscription revenues. Development was led largely by Disney Plus Hotstar which put the profitable Indian Premier League cricket event behind a paywall and pulled in new subscribers as a outcome.

There have been additionally elevated content material investments by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and launches of a number of regional language merchandise. As well as, 284 million Indians consumed content material which got here bundled with their cell knowledge plans.

A portion of the loss from the movie business’s theatrical revenues was recouped by larger digital rights revenues. These virtually doubled throughout 2020 to $483 million as producers determined to go direct to streaming with some content material.

The report paints a image of development in 2021. For movies, it cites pent up demand for the theatrical expertise with titles reminiscent of S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” and multi-starrer “Sooryavanshi” as a consequence of hit the massive screens.

Total, the sector which encompasses tv, digital media, print, on-line gaming, filmed leisure, animation and VFX, stay occasions, out of residence media, radio and music, is poised to to recuperate 25% in 2021 to achieve $23.7 billion, after which to develop at 14% to achieve $30.6 billion by 2023.

Amongst these, tv is about to recuperate virtually to 2019 ranges. The report forecasts revenues of $10.5 billion in 2021. Digital media is forecast to develop from $3.2 billion to $4 billion. Movie is forecast to achieve $2.1 billion, which continues to be nicely beneath 2019 ranges. Animation and VFX is forecast for a huge bounce from $732 million to $1 billion.