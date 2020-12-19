Entertainment

Indian films ‘Sand ki Aankh’ and ‘Chichhore’ nominated to appear in IFFI

December 19, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films including “Bull’s Eye” and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer “Chichhore” were 51st Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) Indian Panorama category. Will be displayed in Also Read – Stubble burning has stopped, but pollution situation in Delhi is still serious: Prakash Javadekar

The nine-day film festival was scheduled to take place in Goa from 20-28 November but was postponed due to corona virus epidemic and now the festival will be held from 16 January to 24 January. Javadekar tweeted, “Glad to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in the 51st IFFI’s Indian Panorama.” Also Read – When Bhoomi Pednekar’s face burned during the shoot of ‘Bull’s Eye’, listen to the whole story

Directed by Tusshar Hiranandani and starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, “Sand Ki Aankh” will be the opening film for the Panorama section at the festival, with Vetri Maran’s “Asuran”, Neel Madhav Panda’s Odia language film “Kalira Attita” And Govind Nihalani’s “Up, Up and Up” will also be shown. Also Read – Central Government Employees Bonus News: Good News! Before Diwali, more than 30 lakh government employees will get the gift of Modi government, bonus on Vijayadashami

The films selected by the jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan included “Bridge” (Assamese), “Avijatrik” (Bangla), “Pinkie Alley?” (Kannada), “Trance” (Malayalam) and “Migration” (Marathi).

The three mainstream films include Nitesh Tiwari’s “Chhichhore” and “Asuran” and the Malayalam film “Kappella”. The film “Chichhore” starring Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June this year.

The films have been selected by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and the Producers Guild. The non-feature jury was presided over by renowned feature and documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.