Indian films ‘Sand ki Aankh’ and ‘Chichhore’ nominated to appear in IFFI

new Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films including "Bull's Eye" and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer "Chichhore" were 51st Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) Indian Panorama category. Will be displayed in

The nine-day film festival was scheduled to take place in Goa from 20-28 November but was postponed due to corona virus epidemic and now the festival will be held from 16 January to 24 January. Javadekar tweeted, "Glad to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in the 51st IFFI's Indian Panorama."

Directed by Tusshar Hiranandani and starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, "Sand Ki Aankh" will be the opening film for the Panorama section at the festival, with Vetri Maran's "Asuran", Neel Madhav Panda's Odia language film "Kalira Attita" And Govind Nihalani's "Up, Up and Up" will also be shown.

Happy to announce the selection of 23 Feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Kx0acUZc3N – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 19, 2020

The films selected by the jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan included “Bridge” (Assamese), “Avijatrik” (Bangla), “Pinkie Alley?” (Kannada), “Trance” (Malayalam) and “Migration” (Marathi).

The three mainstream films include Nitesh Tiwari’s “Chhichhore” and “Asuran” and the Malayalam film “Kappella”. The film “Chichhore” starring Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June this year.

The films have been selected by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and the Producers Guild. The non-feature jury was presided over by renowned feature and documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar.