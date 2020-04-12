Indian Footballer Jeje Donates Blood To Help Fight Coronavirus In Mizoram

Jeje Lalpekhlua has come to the rescue of other people in dire need of blood when it isn’t readily available in Mizoram due to the peculiar state of affairs arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
59 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
Jeje Lalpekhlua has come to the rescue of other people in dire need of blood when it isn’t readily available in Mizoram due to the peculiar state of affairs arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment