Indian Girls’s Hockey Trainer Sjoerd Marijne Calls Shah Rukh Khan The Very best In Bollywood

Whilst hearts had been indubitably damaged following the Indian Girls’s Hockey crew’s loss to Nice Britain on the bronze medal fit lately on the Tokyo Olympics, 1000000000 voices rose to strengthen them. The Indian Girls’s Hockey crew has delivered an excellent efficiency on the Tokyo Olympics and feature discovered many fanatics. A type of fanatics is Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.

Following Crew India’s loss lately, SRK had tweeted: “Heartbreak!!! However all causes to carry our heads prime. Smartly performed Indian Girls’s Hockey Crew. You all impressed everybody in India. That itself is a victory.”

The Indian Girls’s Hockey crew trainer, Sjoerd Marijne who has prior to now had a heat interplay with SRK tweeted again announcing: “Thanks @srk for the entire love ! It’s nice to have strengthen from the most efficient in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De section 2, what say?” He adopted this up with a smiling emoji.

Following India’s win on the hockey fits on the Olympics, Chak De! India used to be trending on Twitter with many even sharing movies of themselves dancing to the movie’s identify observe.