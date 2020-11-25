Indian government bans 43 apps, China fights, says – don’t make an excuse for security

new Delhi: The Indian government banned 43 Chinese apps yesterday. The Indian government banned these 43 Chinese mobile apps in India citing security. China’s response has now come to this decision of the Indian government. China says that India is violating World Trade Organization standards. Also Read – Cabinet approves PLI scheme, gift of 2 lakh crores to business world before Diwali

Let me tell you that the violent clash between India and China on LAC in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred. At the same time, the Indian government had warned China to respond to this action. After this incident, it is on the fourth when apps of Chinese origin are being banned. A total of 267 Chinese apps have been banned so far.

In this case, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said that the Indian government is constantly resorting to national security to stop mobile apps related to China. We strongly oppose it. Ji Rong demanded India to remove the restrictions imposed on Chinese apps and said that the move was against the rules of the World Trade Organization.

Ji said that India and China represent opportunities for development rather than threats to each other. In such a situation, both have to take bilateral economic and trade relations in the right direction keeping in mind mutual interests. The two countries will have to negotiate and create a positive atmosphere.