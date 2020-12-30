Indian government increases suspension of flights to and from UK, new Strain of Coronavirus raises concern

UK flights temporary suspension is extended latest news: The Indian government has extended the suspension time of flights to and from the UK on Wednesday, amid increasing number of new corona virus patients. Union Minister Hardeep Puri said, “Due to new cases of Corona virus strain, it has been decided to increase the suspension by 7 January 2021 on flights to and from the UK.” Let us know that till Wednesday, more than 20 travelers from the UK have been confirmed to have been infected with the new form of Corona virus by the strain. Also Read – New Coronavirus Strain created panic in India, 20 people infected, advice given to people

In fact, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced last week that the movement of aircraft between Britain and India would be postponed from 23 December to 31 December due to the introduction of a more contagious new form of the virus. Also Read – 14 more people returned from Britain infected with New Variant ‘Strain’ of Coronavirus, cases so far increased to 20

A decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the United Kingdom till 7 January 2021: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Explain that India had temporarily halted all flights from the UK from midnight of 23 December to 31 December due to mutated variants of the virus and RT-PCR check of all air travelers returning from the UK was mandatory. Had done it.

A day earlier on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is a possibility of increasing the temporary ban on the movement of passenger flights between India and Britain to prevent the spread of the new form of corona virus. Union Minister Puri had said “I think the temporary ban on flights between India and Britain will have to be increased a bit more”.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, “In the next one or two days we will find out whether any additional steps need to be taken or when we can start relaxing the current temporary suspension.”

A total of 20 people who have returned to India from Britain have been found infected with the new strain of SARS-COV-2. The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that among these 20 people, six people were found infected on Tuesday. The Union Health Ministry said, “The situation is being closely monitored and states are being regularly advised to increase vigilance, prevent infection, increase screening and send samples to INSACOG laboratories.” Meanwhile, a patient infected with a new form of corona virus from Britain has been found in the United States. The ministry said on Tuesday that six people from Britain have been found infected with the new type of virus. All these people have been kept in separate residence halls in the marked health care centers and the people who come in contact with them have also been kept in separate houses.

Confirmation from these labs

The Union Health Ministry said that eight cases during the investigation at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), one case at the ‘National Institute of Biomedical Genomics’ (NIBMG) located at Kalyani (near Kolkata), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune One case, seven cases at the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore, two cases at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and one at the Institute of Genomics and Embedded Biology (IGIB), Delhi. He Came.