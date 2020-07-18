Indian government tightens after accounts of global celebrities hacked, notice sent to Twitter

New Delhi: India’s cyber security agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter after the recent incident of hacking in the profile of global celebrities. A source gave information about this. A source associated with the case said that CERT-In has asked Twitter to provide complete information about the number of Indian users affected by this burglary incident. Apart from this, Twitter has also been asked to tell what kind of information has been affected in this incident. Also Read – Big attack in the digital world, Twitter accounts of many celebrities like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Netanyahu and Jeff Bezos hacked

The source said that CERT-In has asked Twitter how many Indian users have visited the malicious tweets and links and whether Twitter has informed the affected users about the breach and unauthorized use of their profiles.

The government has sought information on how people have been affected by the attack of the attackers. Along with this, details have also been sought about the modalities of the attack. Apart from this, to reduce the impact of hacking incident, Twitter has sought details of corrective action taken. There was no immediate response to this from Twitter.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) took action after reports of a breach in the Twitter system to hack the accounts of several global businessmen, politicians, celebrities and businesses.

The cyber attackers took Twitter from former US President Barack Obama, Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, as well as big global figures such as Amazon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The account was hacked on Wednesday.

