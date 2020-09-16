Indian government will continue to give a befitting reply to China, BSP is with government and army: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Wednesday that the BSP is confident that the Indian government will continue to give a befitting reply to China as expected by the country and the BSP is with the government and the army. Also Read – India-China Standoff In Ladakh: India and China fire 100-200 warning shots near Pangong Lake in early September – report

Mayawati said in a tweet, "Curiosity and concern about the ongoing conflict, tension and deployment etc. with China over the border dispute is natural, about which the government has also made a statement in Parliament yesterday. The BSP is confident that the Indian government will continue to give a befitting reply to China as expected of the country. The BSP is with the government and the army. "

Congress’s charge – the government did not give a chance to speak in honor of the soldiers

Let me tell you that after the statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the deadlock with China on Tuesday, the Congress alleged that its leaders in Lok Sabha wanted to put their point in honor of the soldiers posted on the border, but the government did not let this happen. The party also accused the government of being afraid to discuss it and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House when the Defense Minister made this statement and spoke of the resolution expressing solidarity with the soldiers.

Rahul said- Modi ji misled the country

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted and claimed, “It is clear from the defense minister’s statement that Modi ji has misled the country on Chinese encroachment.” He questioned, “Our country has always been, and will be, standing with the Indian Army. But Modi ji, when will you stand against China? When will we take back the land of our country from China? Don’t be afraid to name China. ” Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha walked out of the House after the Defense Minister’s statement that they were not allowed to speak from the posture, and shouted slogans against the government by staging a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex.