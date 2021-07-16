Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui dies all through protection of fight in Kandahar

Kabul: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui used to be killed whilst masking the battle in Afghanistan. On the time of the incident, he used to be masking the fierce fight between Afghan forces and Taliban militants in Kandahar. Pulitzer Prize winner Siddiqui used to be between 40 and 45 years previous. Siddiqui used to be a resident of Mumbai and used to be running for the inside track company Reuters.Additionally Learn – Video: PAK PM Imran Khan used to be observed operating clear of this query, speaking about terrorism right here and there

Siddiqui used to be a resident of Mumbai. He gained the Pulitzer Prize as a member of the images workforce of Reuters. He did his commencement in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi and studied Mass Communique from AJK Mass Communique Analysis Heart, Jamia in 2007. He joined Reuters in 2010.

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui killed whilst masking a conflict between Afghan safety forces and Taliban warring parties close to a border crossing with Pakistan: Reuters percent.twitter.com/vBfhXSaD1E – ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Additionally Learn – Corona Instances Updates: There have been 542 deaths because of Kovid-19 within the nation in 24 hours and 38,949 new instances got here as of late

Tolo Information quoted resources as announcing that he used to be killed all through clashes within the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar. He used to be masking the placement in Kandahar for the previous few days.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Fareed Mamundaje, tweeted on Friday, “Very unhappy to listen to concerning the dying of my buddy Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar closing night time (Thursday). Pulitzer Prize successful Indian newshounds had been there with Afghan safety forces.

Mamundaje stated, “I had met him two weeks in the past sooner than he left for Kabul. Condolences to his circle of relatives and Reuters.

The Taliban this week captured the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar. A fierce fight is occurring right here for the previous few days. Amidst the withdrawal of American troops from the rustic

The preventing between the federal government and Taliban warring parties has intensified.