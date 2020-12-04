Indian Navy Day 2020: No establishment, Navy Day is celebrated in memory of the destruction of Pakistan, know what PM Modi said

Indian Navy Day 2020: Indian Navy is celebrating Navy Day today. It is an interesting fact that this day is celebrated to commemorate the destruction of Pakistan’s Karachi Bandhgah today, not the establishment of the Indian Navy. During the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, the Indian Navy attacked Karachi harbor and caused heavy losses. Naval Day is observed on December 4 every year in memory of this attack. Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi today, these leaders will be included towards Congress and TMC

#NavyDay greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/hBFU5vG4ol
– ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Indian Navy on Navy Day and said that it fearlessly protects the country’s shores as well as providing humanitarian support when needed. Modi tweeted, ” Happy Navy Day to all our mighty naval personnel and their families. The Indian Navy boldly protects our shores and also provides humanitarian assistance when needed. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition that has been going on for centuries. “

On the occasion of #IndianNavy day my greetings & best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. Indian Navy is at forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valor, courage & professionalism: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DBpXar8Pau – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Apart from PM, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and congratulated the Navy on this occasion. He tweeted that on the occasion of Navy Day, I congratulate all the members of this force. The Indian Navy has an important role in keeping our sea safe. She provides maritime security. I salute his courage and professionalism.