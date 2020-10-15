Indian Railway: 22 pairs of special trains will run from Karnataka before Diwali-Chhath, learn routes and timings

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) zone has decided to operate 22 special trains from Karnataka for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja from 23 to 27 October. This information was given by the officer on Wednesday. A zonal official told IANS, “These 22 special trains or 11 pairs of trains are part of the 392 (196 pair) train, which will be run across the country from October 20 to December 3 for the Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, so that people They can go to their place of origin or go where they want to celebrate the festival with their family and friends. ” Also Read – Indian Railway: Railway passengers gift, trains will be run on these routes before Chhath-Deepawali, see list

Thousands of people have been unable to travel across the country in the absence of passenger trains due to the suspension of regular rail service due to the lockdown caused by Kovid on 25 March. In special trains, Weekly Superfast Express will run from Yeshwantpur in Bangalore to Korba in Chhattisgarh from 23 October to 27 November on Friday and from Korba to Yesvantpur on Sunday from 25 October to 29 November. After this, from Mysuru to Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Tuesday and Thursday from October 20 to November 26 and from Varanasi to Mysuru from October 22 to November 28, Bye-Weekly Express will run on Thursday and Saturday. Weekly Express from Yeshwantpur to Ahmedabad in Gujarat will run on Sunday from October 25 to November 29 and from Ahmedabad to Yavantpur on Tuesday from October 27 to December 1.

Weekly Express will run from Bengaluru City to Gandhidham in Gujarat from 24 October to 28 November on Saturday and from Gandhidham to Bangalore City on Tuesday from 27 October to 1 December. The Daily Express from Hubli to Mumbai to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will run from October 22 to November 30 and from Mumbai to Hubli from October 23 to December 1. The Daily Express from Dharwad to Mysuru will run from 20 October to 30 November and from Mysuru to Dharwad from 21 October to 1 December. The Weekly Superfast Express from Vasco-Di-Gama in Goa to Patna in Bihar will run from 21 October to 25 November on Wednesday and 24 October to 3 December Saturday from Patna to Vasco. By-Weekly (two days a week) express will run from Bengaluru city to Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Thursday and Saturday from October 24 to December 3 and from Jodhpur to Bengaluru from October 21 to November 30 on Monday and Wednesday.

From October 20 to November 30, the daily express will run from Hubballi to Secunderabad and from October 21 to December 1 from Secunderabad to Hubballi. From Mysuru to Ajmer of Rajasthan, the Bye-Weekly Express will run on Tuesday and Thursday from October 20 to November 26 and from October 23 to November 29 from Ajmer to Mysuru on Friday and Sunday. Weekly Express from Hubballi to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will run from 23 October to 27 November on Friday and Varanasi to Hubballi on 25 October to 29 November Sunday. The official said in his statement, “All festivals will be on travel reservation in special trains. Hand sanitization, thermal screening, social distance, wearing of face masks and face shields by passengers and other health protocols will be mandatory to follow. ”