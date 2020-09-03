Indian Railway: 8 pairs of Intercity Express will run in Bihar from tomorrow, know the route and timing

Indian Railway: East Central Railway has decided to run 8 pairs of intercity special trains between 4 September and 15 September. With this, students joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA will get a lot of convenience in going to the examination center. Explain that the state government had demanded to run the Intercity Express train for the convenience of the candidates. After which the East-Central Railway has taken this decision. Also Read – Special Train for JEE, NEET 2020: For the convenience of the students in Rajasthan, 4 pairs of special trains will run from tomorrow, know which route will be operated

All seats will be reserved in these special trains running from tomorrow. Also during the journey, the test passengers will have to follow all the protocols of Kovid-19. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks during the journey. Sanitizer has to be used by following social distancing.

This is the route and timetable of trains…

1. 02567/02568 Saharsa-Patna-Saharsa Special Patna-Saharsa Rajyarani Express will run according to schedule, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will stop up and down at Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mansi, Khagaria, Begusarai, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur stations.

2. 03234/03233 Danapur-Rajgir-Danapur Special train will run timetable, combination of coaches and operating day of Intercity Express. This special train will stop up and down at Patna Jn., Rajendranagar, Gulzarbagh, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Harnaut, Biharsharif, Pavapuri Road, Nalanda stations.

3. 05713/05714 Katihar-Patna-Katihar Special train will run on Intercity Express timetable, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will stop up and down at Semapur, Kadhagola, Kursela, Naugachia, Thana Bihpur, Maheshkunt, Mansi, Khagaria, Lakhminaya, Begusarai, Barauni, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna Sahib stations.

4. 03249/03250 Patna-Bhabhua Road-Patna Special (Via Ara) train will run according to the timetable, combination of coaches and operating day of Patna Intercity Express. This special train will stop up and down at Danapur, Bihta, Ara, Piro, Bikramganj, Sasaram, Kudra stations.

5. 03243/03244 Patna-Bhabua Road-Patna Special (Via) train will run according to the time table, combination of coaches and operating day of Patna Intercity Express. This special train will stop at Up and Down at Punpun, Taregna, Jehanabad, Makdumpur Gaya, Gaya, Rafiganj, Anugraha Narayan Road, Sonnagar, Dehri on Son, Sasaram, Kudra stations.

6. 05549/05550 Jaynagar-Patna-Jayanagar Special train will run on Jaynagar Intercity Express as per schedule, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will stop up and down at Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bhagwanpur, Hajipur, Sonpur, Pataliputra stations.

7. 03226/03225 Rajendranagar-Jayanagar-Rajendranagar special train Rajendranagar Intercity Express will run according to schedule, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will stop at Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Barauni, Bachwara, Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur, Lahariyasarai, Darbhanga, Sakri, Madhubani, Rajnagar stations in up and down.

8. 03228/03227 Rajendranagar-Saharsa-Rajendranagar Special train The Rajendranagar Intercity Express will run according to schedule, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will halt at Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Barauni, Begusarai, Sahibpur Kamal, Khagaria, Mansi, Simri Bakhtiyarpur stations in up and down.

At the same time, 03205/03206 Saharsa-Pataliputra-Saharsa Special train will run according to the schedule of Saharsa Janhit Express, combination of coaches and operating day. This special train will stop up and down at Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mansi, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Mehanar Road, Hajipur stations.