Indian Railway Bags on wheels service: Traveling by train has become easy, because the railways will transport luggage from home to station

Indian Railway Bags on wheels service: After the nationwide lockdown of the Corona virus entry in the country, the passenger trains of the railway were stopped. As soon as the unlock starts, the round of trains has started. Railway is providing all its services amidst Corona virus. Meanwhile, the Railways is making every effort to provide better facilities to customers during the Corona epidemic. Often, the passengers traveling in the train can be seen straining about their luggage. To eliminate which the Railways is going to take a new step. Also Read – GOOD NEWS: Railway employees got bat-bat before festivals, will get so much bonus

Railways has started a new effort to provide better facilities to the passengers, under which special trains will be run by the Railways to deliver the goods needed to the people. That is, the tension of carrying the luggage of the passengers is about to end. For this, the railway is going to start ‘bags on wheel’ service. Under which the passengers’ goods will be transported from home to the station. Also Read – Elephant and its child were killed by train, Forest Department seized the rail engine

According to the railway, passengers will also get rid of the problem of taking their luggage to the station under this service. Indian Railways is going to start this kind of service for the first time. The service will be app based. That is, the app based bags on wheels are being launched under the Non-Rent-Revenue Earning Scheme. Also Read – Mumbai Local News today, 21 October 2020: Important changes in Mumbai local from today, time fixed for women

Please tell that this facility is being run at New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Ghaziabad Railway Station. During this time, with the help of railways, the goods you are ordering will be delivered to your home by the railways.