Indian Railway Fare Hike News: What is the train fare going to increase? This answer came from the railway …

Indian Railway Fare Hike News: Is the journey of Indian Railways going to be expensive? After some media reports, such speculation was intensified that Indian Railways is preparing to increase train fares. However, the statement issued by the Railways regarding these news reports is a relief. Indian Railways has made it clear that no proposal is being considered to increase passenger fares.

On Monday, the Railways issued a statement saying, 'There have been reports in some parts of the media about the possibility of increase in passenger fares. This news is baseless and has no factual basis. No proposal is being considered for increase in fares. The media is advised not to circulate any such report. '

Earlier, Indian Railways had denied the news of increasing the fare during the festive season. In October, it was said by the Railways that the fare for special trains running during the festive season and other demand seasons is usually higher than normal trains.

Let us know that amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, only a limited number of railway trains are running on the track. It was feared that the Railways could increase the fares to make up for the losses in the Corona era. However, it has become clear from the latest statement that the Railways is not considering any increase in fares.