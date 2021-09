Indian Railway/IRCTC: 12 trains are nonetheless canceled because of floods in Bihar, the course of those trains has been modified, see complete listing

Indian Railway/IRCTC: In Bihar, many districts are suffering from floods because of heavy rains and overflowing of rivers. The operation of trains has been affected in those districts. Because of floods on Samastipur-Darbhanga railway segment, 12 trains had been canceled even these days i.e. on 04 September, whilst many trains are being run at the modified course. Along side this, the Railways has made up our minds to partly function 4 trains. Wherein Bihar Sampark Kranti Specific going from Darbhanga to New Delhi is being run from Darbhanga by means of Sitamarhi Narkatiaganj.Additionally Learn – JDU MLA Gopal Mandal clarified, mentioned – abdomen was once disappointed, so was once in undies and vest

Allow us to tell that the flood water within the Bagmati river in Bihar has reached above the risk mark. Because of which the flood water has began touching the guard of the quantity 16 rail bridge. Due to this fact, the operation of trains is disrupted these days, even at the 5th day.

Those trains had been cancelled, see listing…

Teach No. 03225 Jaynagar-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Particular Teach

– Teach No. 03226 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Jaynagar Particular Teach

-Teach No. 03227 Saharsa-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Particular Teach

– Teach No. 03228 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Saharsa Particular Teach

-Teach quantity 05554 Jaynagar – Bhagalpur particular educate

Teach No. 05589 Samastipur-Darbhanga Particular Teach

Teach No. 05590 Darbhanga-Samastipur Particular Teach

Teach No. 05593 Samastipur-Jayanagar Particular Teach

Teach No. 05594 Jaynagar-Samastipur Particular Teach

-Teach No. 05283 Manihari-Jayanagar Particular Teach

Teach No. 05284 Jayanagar-Manihari Particular Teach

Those trains will likely be run in part, see listing…

Teach quantity 03186 Jaynagar – Sealdah Particular leaving Jaynagar on 04 September will go away Barauni for Sealdah as an alternative of Jaynagar.

Teach quantity 04649 Jaynagar – Amritsar Particular educate leaving Jaynagar on 05 September will go away from Samastipur for Amritsar in lieu of Jaynagar.

04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Particular educate leaving Jaynagar on 05 September will go away Muzaffarpur for Amritsar in lieu of Jaynagar.

– 01062 Jaynagar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Particular educate leaving Jaynagar on 05 September will run from Muzaffarpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as an alternative of Jaynagar.

Those trains will run from the modified course, see the listing …

Teach No. 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Particular educate working from Darbhanga on 04 September will run by means of the transformed course Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Sikta-Narkatiyaganj as an alternative of its common course Darbhanga-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Chapra.

Teach No. 02565 Darbhanga – New Delhi particular educate working from Darbhanga on 04 September will run on transformed course by means of Darbhanga – Sitamarhi – Sikta – Narkatiaganj – Gorakhpur.

Teach No. 02561 Jaynagar – New Delhi Particular transformed course will run by means of Darbhanga – Sitamarhi – Muzaffarpur, departing from Jaynagar on 04 September.

Teach No. 05235 Howrah-Darbhanga Particular changing from Howrah on 04 September will run by means of Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga.

– 03044 Raxaul – Particular transformed course leaving Raxaul on 04 September will likely be diverted by means of Sitamarhi – Muzaffarpur – Samastipur.

– 07006 Raxaul-Hyderabad Particular Shall diverted course departing Raxaul on 05 September will likely be diverted by means of Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur-Samastipur.

– 05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar particular, departing from Darbhanga on September 04, will likely be diverted by means of Darbhanga- Sitamarhi-Sikta-Narkatiyaganj.