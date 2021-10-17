Indian Railway/IRCTC: Consideration passengers going to Bihar on Diwali and Chhath, particular trains are operating from Delhi, see schedule

Indian Railway/IRCTC: All over Diwali and Chhath Puja, massive crowd of vacationers going to Bihar may also be noticed. In view of this, competition particular trains are being operated through Indian Railways from New Delhi/Anand Vihar Terminus to Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Barauni, Saharsa and Jaynagar stations of East Central Railway. The coaches in these kind of particular trains might be of reserved class. Additionally, the passengers touring in those must practice all of the laws of Kovid-19 issued through the Railways.Additionally Learn – Teach Derailed: 24 coaches of products teach overturned close to Kanpur, site visitors affected in this railway path

Listing of trains identified in numerous districts of Bihar

Teach No. 01676/01675 Anand Vihar- Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Competition Particular Specific (Two times per week) Additionally Learn – Forex Recovered From Teach: As quickly because the bag opened within the teach, crores of rupees have been scattered within the trainer, everybody misplaced their senses

Competition particular teach might be operated two days per week from 11 October to terrorist organization 2021 between Anand Vihar Terminal and Muzaffarpur. Additionally Learn – Indian Railway/IRCTC: Railways will supply giant facility to the paan-gutkha eaters, no longer right here and there, spit within the pouch

Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Competition Particular Specific

Teach No. 01676 Anand Vihar – Muzaffarpur Competition Particular Specific will depart Anand Vihar at 22.50 hrs on each and every Monday and Wednesday from 11 October to terrorist organization 2021. Will succeed in Muzaffarpur at 22.00 hrs subsequent day.

In go back, Teach No. 01675 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Competition Particular teach will depart Muzaffarpur at 23.45 hrs on each and every Tuesday and Thursday from 12 October to 18 November 2021 and can succeed in Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs the next day to come.

Muzaffarpur and Anand Vihar Terminal Particular Teach will prevent at Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Chandausi and Moradabad stations in Up and Down course between Muzaffarpur and Anand Vihar Terminal.

On this particular teach, there might be a complete of 20 coaches together with 09 coaches of sleeper class, 09 of trainer elegance and 02 coaches of SLR.

New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi competition particular teach

Teach No. 01670/01669 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Competition Particular Specific (Two days per week)- Competition Particular Teach is being operated between New Delhi and Darbhanga two days per week from 11 October to 18 November 2021.

Teach No. 01670 New Delhi – Darbhanga Competition Particular Specific will depart New Delhi at 19.25 hrs on Monday and Thursday, 2 days per week from 11 October to 18 November and can succeed in Darbhanga at 16.00 hrs the next day to come.

In go back, Teach No. 01669 Darbhanga – New Delhi Competition Particular date will depart Darbhanga at 18.00 hrs on Tuesday and Friday two times per week from 12 October to 19 November and can succeed in New Delhi at 16.40 hrs the next day to come.

This particular teach will prevent at Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad stations in up and down course between Darbhanga and New Delhi. On this particular teach, there might be a complete of 20 coaches together with 09 sleeper class, 09 coat elegance and 02 SLR trainer.

New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Superfast Competition Particular Teach

Teach No. 01638/01637 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Superfast Competition Particular Specific (Two days per week) – Superfast Competition Particular Teach might be operated two times per week from 12 October to November, between New Delhi and Barauni.

Teach No. 01638 New Delhi – Barauni Superfast Competition Particular Specific will depart New Delhi at 19.25 hrs on Tuesdays and Fridays two times per week from 12 October to 19 November and can succeed in Barauni at 16.00 hrs the next day to come.

In go back, Teach No. 01637 Barauni – New Delhi Superfast Competition Particular Teach will depart Barauni at 19.30 hrs on Wednesday and Saturday, 2 days per week from 13 October to twenty November and can succeed in New Delhi at 16.40 hrs the next day to come.

This particular teach will prevent at Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad stations in up and down course between Barauni and New Delhi. On this particular teach, there might be a complete of 20 coaches together with 09 sleeper elegance, 09 trainer elegance and 02 SLR coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal

Teach No. 01662/01661 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal Competition Particular Specific (Two days per week)- Competition Particular Teach might be operated two days per week from 11 October to 19 November between Anand Vihar Terminal and Saharsa.

Teach No. 01662 Anand Vihar – Saharsa Competition Particular Specific will depart Anand Vihar at 11.10 hrs on Monday and Thursday and can succeed in Saharsa at 11.30 hrs the next day to come, two times per week from October 11 to November 18.

In go back, Teach No. 01661 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Competition Particular Teach will depart Saharsa at 14.30 hrs on Tuesday and Friday two times per week from 12 October to 19 November and can succeed in Anand Vihar at 13.55 hrs the next day to come.