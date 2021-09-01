Indian Railway/IRCTC: Flood water reached railway monitor in Bihar, many trains canceled on Samastipur-Darbhanga direction, see Cancel Teach Complete Record

Indian Railway/IRCTC: Rivers are in spate because of steady rains in Bihar and the placement is getting worse because of floods. Many districts together with East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga are suffering from floods and erosion is continuous within the coastal spaces. In the meantime, rail operations were stopped until additional orders because of flood water on bridge quantity 16 of Hayaghat station of Samastipur-Darbhanga railway segment. Many trains were cancelled, routes of many trains were diverted.Additionally Learn – IRCTC / Indian Railway: 40 pairs of pageant particular trains will run, now there will likely be no drawback in Dussehra-Diwali-Chhath

East Central Railway has began flood water touching the bridge’s cadre because of the upward thrust within the water of the Bagmati river. Because of which it was once determined to prevent rail operations and a few passenger trains have been cancelled. On the identical time, the routes of a few trains were diverted. Aside from this, some trains were partly terminated at Samastipur station. Additionally Learn – Climate Replace As of late: It’s raining in Maharashtra, clouds are raining in Delhi too, see VIDEO of rain

Consistent with the railways, the direction of many trains together with Bihar Sampark Kranti going from Darbhanga to New Delhi has been modified. Whilst many trains have additionally been brief terminated. Railway knowledgeable that educate quantity 02565/66 Bihar Sampark Specific trains will run by way of Sitamarhi Narkatiaganj until additional orders. Additionally Learn – Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Day after today is the ultimate date to use for those posts in Indian Railways, observe for tenth cross, you’re going to get excellent wage

On the identical time, educate quantity 01061/62 Pawan Specific will likely be run from Muzaffarpur by way of brief terminating at Muzaffarpur. In a similar fashion, 04673/74 Shaheed Specific will likely be operated from Samastipur station. Railways has stated that the passengers who wish to cancel their adventure, they may be able to get the price tag refunded.

REGULATION OF TRAINS FOR RAISING WATER LEVEL AT BRIDGE IN ECR SYSTEM percent.twitter.com/qoDZOYZ29s — Japanese Railway (@EasternRailway) August 31, 2021

Those trains were canceled….

Teach No. 05553 Bhagalpur-Jayanagar Particular Teach

– Teach No. 05554 Jaynagar – Bhagalpur Particular Teach

– Teach No. 05284 Jaynagar – Manihari Particular Teach

Teach No. 05283 Manihari-Jayanagar Particular Teach

Teach No. 05589 Samastipur-Darbhanga Particular Teach

Teach No. 05590 Darbhanga-Samastipur Particular Teach

Teach No. 05593 Samastipur to Jaynagar Particular Teach

Teach No. 05594 Jaynagar to Samastipur Particular Teach

-Teach No. 05549 Jaynagar-Patna Particular Teach

– Teach No. 05550 Patna-Jayanagar Particular Teach

Teach No. 03225 Jaynagar-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Particular Teach

– Teach No. 03226 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Jaynagar Particular Teach

– Teach No. 03227 Saharsa – Rajendra Nagar Terminal Particular Teach

– Teach No. 03228 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Saharsa Particular Teach

Teach No. 05559 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Particular Teach

Those trains were partly terminated

– 03185 Sealdah – Jaynagar Particular educate departing from Sealdah on 31.08.2021 will likely be partly terminated at Barauni.

– 08605 Rourkela – Jaynagar Particular educate departing Rourkela on 31.08.2021 will likely be partly terminated at Barauni.

– 04674 Amritsar – Jaynagar Particular educate departing from Amritsar on 31.08.2021 will likely be partly terminated at Samastipur.

– 01061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Jaynagar Particular educate departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 31.08.2021 will likely be partly terminated at Muzaffarpur.

The routes of those trains were diverted from September 01

– 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Particular educate departing from Darbhanga on 01.09.2021 will likely be diverted to divert its common direction Darbhanga-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Chapra by way of the transformed direction Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Sikta-Narkatiyaganj.

– 02565 Darbhanga – New Delhi Particular educate departing from Darbhanga on 01.09.2021 will likely be diverted from its common direction Darbhanga-Samastipur by way of the transformed direction Darbhanga- Sitamarhi- Sikata- Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.

– 02561 Jaynagar – New Delhi Particular educate departing from Jaynagar on 01.09.2021 will likely be diverted from its common direction Darbhanga – Samastipur by way of the transformed direction Darbhanga – Sitamarhi – Muzaffarpur.

– 09166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Particular educate departing from Darbhanga on 01.09.2021 will likely be diverted to divert its common direction Darbhanga-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur by way of the transformed direction Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur.

– 05234 Darbhanga-Kolkata particular educate departing from Darbhanga on 01.09.2021 will likely be diverted to divert its common direction Darbhanga-Samastipur by way of Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur.