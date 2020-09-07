Indian Railway / IRCTC: People will get rid of waiting ticket problem, Railway Ministry will run clone train

new Delhi: The government is currently thinking of running a clone train in the country. The government believes that after this process, those who are unable to travel due to long waiting tickets will now be able to get seats and they will be able to travel on the seat comfortably. In this regard, Chairman of the Railway Board, VK Yadav said that from September 12, 80 new special trains will be run. Also, the operation of cloned trains will also be started during this period. He said that the railway department will monitor the trains currently running and also find out which trains have the maximum waiting problem. Also Read – Special Train Traveling Guidelines: Booking of 80 special trains will start from this day, these rules will have to be followed for travel in Corona period

After gathering information in this regard, wherever special trains will be needed, it will be run so that people can be relieved from the problem of waiting list. A clone train will be run just behind the train where there will be waiting problem. In which waiting passengers will be able to reach their destination by riding. Also Read – Special Train For Bihar: In 80 special trains running from September 12, Bihar will go to so many trains, know full time table

What is Clone Train? Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: 80 special trains will run on the track from September 12 for these cities, see complete list

Sometimes special trains are quite crowded on certain routes. Such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Howrah. In such a situation, due to limited trains on these routes, we are not able to get confirmed tickets. So if a person books a ticket in any train and his ticket is waiting and the railway department feels that the problem of waiting in a train is too much, then the department is like a former train from the same station, platform. The second train will run the same number, which has been named Clone Train.

Those people who got waiting tickets to their destination will be able to take advantage of this clone train. The waiting problem will be over after the introduction of this facility. But yes you may be delayed for a few hours. Because trains will run from the same station, they will be run back and forth. For this reason, the difference of a few hours will definitely be between the earlier and the cloned train. Please tell that the clone train will be run on some busy routes.