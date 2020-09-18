Indian Railway / IRCTC: Railways are going to make this big change soon! ‘User charge’ will be charged from passengers, fare will be increased

Indian Railway / IRCTC: Indian Railways will soon start charging ‘user charge’ from passengers at redeveloped and highly busy stations on the lines of air fares. Railway Board Chairman BK Yadav said on Thursday that in order to provide better facilities to the passengers, this decision has been taken to raise revenue. Also Read – Indian Railway: UP government changed the name of ‘Manduadih’ station, know this information including new name before ticket booking

After coming into effect, this will be the first time that such a fee will be charged from railway passengers. Yadav said that the fee will be nominal and it will be applicable only on 10-15 percent of the seven thousand railway stations in the country.

The chairman said, "We will charge a very small user charge". We will issue user charge notification for all stations which are being redeveloped or not. "

He said that the ‘user charge’ will not be charged at all seven thousand stations, but only at those stations where there will be an increase in the number of passengers in the next five years. This will be applicable only at 10-15 percent stations.

This statement has come at a time when concern is being expressed about the possible increase in rail fares in the country and the introduction of private companies in the rail sector. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “I believe that eligibility will ensure that there will be a reduction in both passenger fares and freight.”