Indian Railway Irctc: Will all trains be closed again from December 1? What is the government’s plan

Indian Railway Irctc: The corona epidemic is once again spreading its foot in the country. In such a situation, a question has started to arise in almost everyone's mind whether the railway service will be stopped again. This is because many types of news have been going viral on social media for the past few days, in which it is being told that from December 1, the railway service will be stopped in the country due to the epidemic. Here the news is getting viral that a nationwide lockdown is going to happen again in the country. But is this really going to happen?

Let us know that the railways are closed on social media and the news that is being shared about the nationwide lockdown in the country are completely fake news. At present, a WhatsApp message is going viral, claiming that all the train services will be stopped from December 1. After hearing this rumor, the eagerness of people has increased, is it really going to happen, then tell you that these news stories are completely thrown out.

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the # COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on behalf of the government, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, described such reports as incorrect and baseless. PIB wrote – No such decision has been taken by Ministry of Railways and there is no such plan of Government of India. However, due to some technical reasons, the North Western Railway has canceled 12 festive special trains.