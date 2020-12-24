Indian Railway / IRCTC: Your journey in Railways will change from January 1, coaches will be changed, they will get benefits

Indian Railway / IRCTC: Indian Railways is going to make some changes in rail travel from 1 January 2021. Keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, the Railways is going to change the side lower berth of the railway. Explain that this decision of the railway will make the journey of those passengers who travel many times on RAC tickets comfortable. Also Read – Indian Railways: These special trains will run from today, knowing so much that you will say – this is amazing

Please tell that Linke Hofmann Busch i.e. LHB coaches will be installed in Shan-e-Bhopal Express. The side lower berths of these coaches are of a slightly different way. In this, the gap created by adding two seats will be eliminated and separate slabs will be provided for the berth, after which the gap between the seats of both passengers will be eliminated.

Please tell that Shan-e-Bhopal Express runs between Habibganj railway station to Hazrat Nizamuddin station. 45 coaches have been given in this train. In which 22 coaches will be installed in each rack. These coaches will be a little advanced and convenient, this will make the journey of passengers even more comfortable.

Let me tell you that ICF coaches have been used in Indian Railways for many years, which are prepared in Chennai. But now changes are being made in them. Please tell that there is a plan to gradually install these coaches in all trains.