Indian Railway: Is the fare of trains really increasing from today, know how much truth is there in this news

Indian Railway: Indian Railways is going to increase the fare of trains from 6 January. Regarding how much fare is going to be increased, it has been said in the news that a reservation fee of Rs 15 has been included in the price of tickets and from today on January 6, the ticket prices will increase. But the railway has denied such news that the information about the increase in fares is wrong. Also Read – Indian Railway Fare Hike News: What is the train fare going to increase? This answer came from the railway …

Reports said that soon the railway is preparing to resume the operations of trains which were stopped due to Corona virus epidemic. However, before the running of these trains, the fares of many trains are going to increase from January 6. With this, seat reservation will be compulsory as it will reduce the pressure of the number of passengers. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC Latest Update: All these trains are canceled till January 6, check the list

It was said in the news that a reservation fee of Rs 15 will be included in the price of all tickets. Reservations can be made online or through a ticket window. However, the ticket window will remain open for 30 minutes before the scheduled running time of the train. Reservation of new guidelines will be mandatory, no matter how short the distance of travel. Also Read – Indian Railway created history, made world’s first hospital train, see photos

Claim: Several media outlets have reported that Indian Railways is planning to raise passenger fares from January 6, 2021.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake and #Baseless. There is NO proposal under consideration to increase the fares. pic.twitter.com/qkOxCejapx – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2021

PIB has fact-checked this news and has told that many such reports are going on that Indian Railways is planning to increase the fare of trains from 6 January. It has been told in PIB Fact Check that this news is completely misleading, Railways has not made any such plan.