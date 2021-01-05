Indian Railway News: Indian Railways created history by doing this work, there is no hospital train anywhere in the world

Indian Railway News: Indian Railways has created history by making a hospital train. Indian Railways has made the first hospital train in the world taking a big initiative. No country in the whole world has such a special train yet. Also Read – When will the vaccination campaign start in the country, know where the matter is trapped

According to Indian Railways, this new hospital train has been named The Lifeline Express. This train has facilities like a hospital. The Railway Ministry has shared the pictures of the hospital train via Twitter.

India’s only and the World’s first hospital train:

"The Lifeline Express" train is presently stationed at the Badarpur stn in Lumding Div. of NFR in Assam serving patients free of cost. The train is equipped with 2 modern operation theaters, 5 operating tables & other facilities.

According to the information received, the Lifeline Express train is posted at Badarpur Railways Station station in Assam (Assam). This hospital train has state-of-the-art technical equipment and a team of doctors. In which all facilities are available, including 2 modern operation theaters and 5 operating tables.

There is a system of free treatment of patients in this Lifeline Express. All the hospital facilities are available in this train. Hence, this train has been named Lifeline Express.

Let me tell you, the Indian Railways have made good arrangements for the safety of passengers amidst the Corona epidemic (COVID-19). Which includes many facilities including automatic ticket checking machine at railway stations. Railways are becoming high-tech at the time of Corona transition and have introduced all the modern machines including Medical Assistant Robot.