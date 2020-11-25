Indian Railway News: These trains were canceled due to Cyclone Nivar, routes in lieu of some

Indian Railway News: Due to the Corona epidemic in the country, while only limited trains are being operated, due to some reasons, the operation of trains has to be canceled. Train number 060553 Madurai-Bikaner special train has been canceled for the day of 26 November due to Cyclone Nivar. At the same time, the return train number 06054 Bikaner-Madurai special train has been canceled till 29 November. Also Read – Indian Railways News: Special trains will run on Bengal, Jharkhand, Varanasi, Bihar, Mumbai routes from December 1, know everything

At the same time, many trains are facing difficulties due to farmers’ revolt in Punjab. Route number 02903 MMCT-Amritsar Special train was diverted on 23 November. At the same time, the routes of other trains have also been diverted due to peasant uprising. Of these, train number 02904 Amritsar-MMCT Special Train, 09026 Amritsar-BDTS Special Train and 02926 Amritsar-BDTS Special Train were diverted for 24, 25, 25 November respectively. Also Read – 37 thousand people evacuated in view of Cyclone Nivar, 25 teams of NDRF and ships also deployed

Train number 02925 BDTS-Amritsar Special train has been canceled for some time on November 24 due to farmer agitation. On the other hand, train number 02926 Amritsar-BDTS special train will open from Chandigarh instead of Amritsar. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Live: Hurricane to hit Tamil Nadu coast tonight, 26 flights canceled from Chennai, know the situation in 10 points