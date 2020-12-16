Indian Railway News Today: IRCTC will start ‘Divine Maharashtra’ tourist train from January 8, know what will be the route and how much is there

Indian Railway News Today 17 Dec: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start operating the Divine Maharashtra tourist train from 8 January to cover the major religious and heritage tourist destinations of Central India. IRCTC spokesperson Siddharth Singh gave this information. He said, ‘AC deluxe tourist train’ Divine Maharashtra ‘will be started from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on 8 January. He said that the 5-day journey from Delhi will begin on January 8 and will end on January 12. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Impact of private company on Indian Railways! Know the truth of viral message

Experience #luxury on #IRCTC's special' Deluxe Tourist Train 'while visiting #India's prominent religious & heritage destinations like #Sai Temple, #Shani Temple, #Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, #Traimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple. To #book this soothing, visit https://t.co/S6r5cDxZhx
– IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) December 16, 2020

Singh said, ‘In a four-night and 5-day tour, Divine Maharashtra will cover major religious and heritage tourist destinations in central India. The yatra will cover two Jyotirlingas – Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nashik, Maharashtra and Ghrishneshwar, Shirdi Sai and Shani temples in Aurangabad and Ellora Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ‘

He said that this new deluxe tourist train has many facilities including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, a shower cubicle in coaches, sensor based washroom function, foot massage. The train is fully air conditioned. Security features have been enhanced in the form of CCTV cameras in the train. IRCTC has also deployed personal security guards in the train.

Singh said that the Maharashtra Divine Train has been prepared on the lines of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, a government initiative to promote domestic tourism. The cost of the tour package starts at Rs 24,120 per person for domestic tourists. All necessary health related precautions will be taken during the journey.

(Input: IANS)