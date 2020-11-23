Indian Railway: Now canceled railway counter tickets, sitting at home, there will be no problem of going to the station, this is the process

New Delhi Often people have a complaint about a railway counter ticket that if you have to cancel it after booking it from the reservation ticket counter, then you have to go back to the counter. Your ticket will be canceled at the counter and you will be given a refund. But in the midst of the pandemic spreading in the country, people do not make the rounds of the stations, so the Railways has given the facility to the passengers to cancel the counter ticket sitting at home. However, after canceling the ticket, you have to go to the counter to collect the money. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Tejas Express ceased operations from today, know what is the reason…

How to cancel a counter ticket online

1- First you have to go to this link of IRCTC- https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf.

2- After this a page will open where you will have to enter your PNR number, captcha, train number and click on submit button.

3- After this OTP will come on your registered phone number, which after filling it, enter it. After entering OTP, you get the PNR number validated. On validation, the PNR details will be on the screen.

4- After the verification of the details, click on the button of the cancell ticket, here you will see the information about how much money will be deducted and how much money will be given back to you.

5- After this, your ticket will be canceled and a message will come on your phone that the ticket containing your PNR… .. number has been canceled. Get refund for this ticket by showing it to you at your nearest station or nearest Satellite PRS location. Here you will be given a refund after seeing this message on the counter.