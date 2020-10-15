Indian Railway: Railway’s gift to passengers, trains will be run on these routes before Chhath-Deepawali, see list

IRCTC / Indian Railway: Deepawali and Chhath Puja are going to come next month in the country, in such a situation the number of trains is less in the Corona period, but in view of the festivals, the Railways has taken an important decision. East Central Railway will run 14 pairs of special trains in the coming festive season. This decision has been taken to control the crowd in trains. Also Read – Big relief: Habibganj – New Delhi Shatabdi Express will run again from October 17 after 7 months

Giving information on the special trains being run in the wake of Puja, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway said that 03185 Sealdah-Jayanagar special train will be operated between October 20 and November 30. This train will run for both up and down. Both these trains will be operated daily.

This train will have one compartment of AC second tier and 3 tier. At the same time there will be 9 cans of Sleeper class and 5 cans of General. 03021 Howrah-Raxaul Special train will be run between October 20 and November 30. At the same time, up and down trains will also be run. These trains will also run daily.

Public relations officer informed that 03919 Howrah-Kathgodam special train will be run from October 20 to November 30. Up and down trains of this train will be operated daily. Let us know that 14 pairs of trains run by the Railways are running on the basis of up and down. Train number 012331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Special train will be operated between October 20 and November 28. But this train will only open from Howrah to Jammu to Jammu on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. At the same time, 02332 Jammu-Howrah special will be operated on Monday, Thursday and Sunday.