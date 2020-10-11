Indian Railway: Sleeper coaches to be removed from long distance mail and express trains, only AC coaches will remain

Railways phase out sleeper coaches in mail, express trains: Indian Railways has decided to start a new journey. Except for some slow-moving passenger and local trains, all trains will only have air-conditioned (AC) coaches. According to an Economic Times report, the current sleeper class coach with 72 berths will be replaced with a more compact AC coach with 83 berths. Also Read – Indian Railways Ticket Booking: Railways has made major changes in the rules of ticket reservation from today, know what is the complete update

In this, one thing will be kept in mind that the fare of new coaches will be less than the current AC fare. However, these fares will be higher than Sleeper Class tickets. The new coach, built at the Kapurthala factory of Railways, is currently under trial. Also Read – Now you will get confirmed berth till 5 minutes before you miss the train from railway station, facility from October 10, know details

The Economic Times quoted Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, as saying that the change in policy from ‘sleeper to AC’ was linked to the scheme of Railways, in which long distance mail and express under the Golden Quadrilateral Scheme Sleeper coaches will be completely eliminated from trains. The speed of such trains is planned to be 130 kmph by 2023 and 160 kmph by 2025. Also Read – Passengers Please Note …. 17 Pair Special Trains Will Run From Delhi, Know Train Number

He said that the move is to make the journey convenient and safe. He said that if the sleeper coach is not eliminated from the trains, then it will not be possible to run the trains at this speed. In the coming days, Sleeper Coaches will be seen only in passenger and slow trains. According to officials, a proposal to replace 83 sleeper coaches in long-distance mail and express trains is being considered.

“We will gradually eliminate all non-AC coaches in about 1,900 mail and express trains,” Yadav said. By the way, let me tell you that this does not mean that there will be no non-AC coaches now. Actually trains will remain, but the speed of non-AC coach trains will be less than that of trains with AC coaches.