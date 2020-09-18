Indian Railway: UP government changed the name of ‘Manduadih’ station, know this information with new name before ticket booking

Varanasi: The name of Manduadih railway station of North Eastern Railway in the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become Benaras. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has given permission to change the name. Also Read – Bihar 20 Special Train list / IRCTC: Big relief to Bihar, 40 trains will run from September 21, see list, booking will start from this day

On 18 August, an order letter was issued from the Home Ministry to change the name of Manduwadih station to Banaras. Since then, other paper preparations had gained momentum. The Governor has also given the naming of Banaras station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted and gave information in this regard. He wrote, "Manduadih station of Varanasi, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency, will now be known by the popular and famous name Banaras all over the country.

Permission was granted to change the name of this station to Banaras by His Excellency the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of the NOC of the Central Government.

Earlier on 17 August, the Union Home Ministry had approved the renaming of Manduadih railway station. There are a total of eight platforms at Manduwadih railway station. The most important train of Varanasi-New Delhi is Sivaganga Express, Bundelkhand Express for Gwalior, half a dozen major trains operate.