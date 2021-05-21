Indian Railways / IRCTC: 10 particular trains coming from Maharashtra to Bihar

Indian Railways/IRCTC: Corona continues to wreak havoc around the nation. Because of this epidemic, factories were closed in each state the previous day, because of which the employees operating in them have confronted the issue of upkeep of the circle of relatives. In any such scenario, other people residing in different states a ways away have began returning to their properties as soon as once more. On this, the selection of other people coming from Maharashtra to Bihar is rather top. As a result of this, other people have to attend so much for teach tickets. Holding this drawback in thoughts of the folks, East Central Railway has determined to increase the operational length of 10 particular trains operating between Pune and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between Danapur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur. So now it has grow to be more uncomplicated to return from Maharashtra to Bihar. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways / IRCTC Canceled Educate Record: Many particular trains canceled until subsequent order, see complete checklist right here
Knowledge at the build up within the running length of trains has been given on Thursday via Rajesh Kumar, Leader Public Members of the family Officer of East Central Railway. It has additionally been advised that it's going to be necessary to order tickets in all particular trains upfront. Additionally all the way through the adventure, the passengers must practice the Kovid-19 Potcoll.
The trains whose period of operation has been larger are as follows-
- 01331 Pune-Danapur Particular teach will leave from Pune to Danapur on 21, 24, 28 and 31 Might, 2021.
- 01332 Danapur-Pune particular teach will leave from Danapur to Pune on 22, 25, 29 Might and 01 June 2021.
- 01333 Pune-Darbhanga Particular teach will leave from Pune to Darbhanga on 27.05.2021.
- 01334 Darbhanga-Pune particular teach will leave from Darbhanga to Pune on 29.05.2021.
- 01335 The Pune-Bhagalpur Particular teach will leave from Pune to Bhagalpur by the use of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Sasaram, Gaya, preventing at different stations on 23 and 30 Might 2021.
- 01336 Bhagalpur-Pune particular teach preventing at different stations on 25.05.2021 and 01.06.2021 East Central Railway’s Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. By the use of Bhagalpur will leave for Pune.
- 01361 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Danapur Particular teach will leave from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 27.05.2021 for Danapur.
- 01362 Danapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Particular teach will leave from Danapur for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 28.05.2021.
- 01363 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Darbhanga Particular teach will leave from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 25.05.2021 for Darbhanga.
- 01364 Darbhanga-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Particular teach will leave from Darbhanga to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 27.05.2021.