Indian Railways / IRCTC: 40 special clone trains, routes, stops and timings to run on track from today – know everything here ….

Special Clone Trains Running From Today: During the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Indian Railways has decided to run 40 trains along with special trains as well as special trains. These trains will run on the track from today. Booking of tickets in these trains has started from September 19. Of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through many cities of Bihar and UP. Clone trains will run between several states including UP, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh. Also Read – Bihar Special Train List / Indian Railway: More than 20 new special trains for Bihar will start from today

The period of advance reservation in these trains will be 10 days. That is, if you book a ticket today, you will have to travel within 10 days. Railways said that these existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Railways have taken this initiative to increase the train congestion and give confirmed tickets to passengers. Also Read – IRCTC / Western Railway: Indian Railways will run 150 extra trains to maintain social distancing during the Corona period

According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high. Also Read – Indian Railways / School Reopen News: With the start of school-trains, these major changes will be implemented in the country from today in Unlock 4.0

What is the timing of trains and where will they go

Railways said that these trains are in addition to the 310 special trains already in place and their stoppage will be limited to ‘operational halts’ or divisional headquarters (if any) on the route. Railways said that the suggestions of the state governments can be kept in mind while limiting the stay.

Clone between major stations like Amritsar-Jayanagar, New Delhi-Lucknow, Bengaluru-Danapur, Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Patna Ahmedabad, Varanasi-New Delhi and Amritsar-Brandra, as per the time table and list of trains released by the Railways. Trains will run.

What are clone trains

Clone is the name of any original train and the second train running according to the same. The clone train runs on the route of the original train. They are run to reduce the traffic congestion and waiting of passengers.

Where will trains run from?

1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday

2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday

3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday

4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday

5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday

6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday

7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday

8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday

9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday

10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday

11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday

12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday

13. New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar – Friday

14. Amritsar to Newzalpai Gudi – Wednesday

15. Jayanagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

16. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

17. Varanasi to New Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

18. New Delhi to Varanasi – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

19. Ballia to Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

20, Delhi to Ballia – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

21. Lucknow to New Delhi – Saturday

22. New Delhi to Lucknow – Sunday

23. Secunderabad to Danapur – Everyday

24. Danapur to Secunderabad – Everyday

25. Vasco to Nizamuddin – Friday

26. Nizamuddi to Vasco – Sunday

27. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday

28. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday

29. Yeshwantpur to Nizamuddin – Wednesday, Saturday

30. Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur – Saturday, Tuesday

31. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday

32. Darumbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday

33. Ahmedabad to Delhi – Sunday, Wednesday

34. Delhi to Ahmedabad – Monday, Tuesday

35. Surat to Chhapra – Monday

36. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday

37. Bandra to Amritsar – Monday

38. Amritsar to Bandra – Wednesday

39. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday

40. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday

These guidelines must be followed for travel (Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

To travel, it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, bed sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– While climbing the train and during the journey it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.