Indian Railways / IRCTC: Big news, these 13 special trains from Bihar will now run till December 31, see full list

Indian Railways / IRCTC: For the convenience of the passengers, the railways has now decided to run 13 special trains running from Jaynagar, Darbhanga, Barauni, Raxaul, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa in Bihar till December 31. It has now been decided to extend the date of operation of these 13 trains of Samastipur division of Bihar to 31 December. Earlier all these trains were to be operated only till 30 November.

Explain that Indian Railways had announced to operate special trains taking care of the facilities of passengers till November 30 in the festive season between Kovid-19. After which there was a confusion among the passengers whether the operations of these trains will stop after November 30.

Railway officials told this thing…

Senior DCM of Samastipur Railway Division Saraswati Chandra told that advance reservation will have to be made for the journey in the train. Also during the journey, all the rules of Kovid will have to be followed by the Central and State Government. There has been no change in the timing and stoppages of the train.

DRM Ashok Maheshwari of Samastipur Railway Division said that these 13 trains running according to the earlier schedule have been extended till 31 December. To travel in special trains, passengers have to take reserved tickets from the reservation counter. Passengers will have to reach the railway station a few hours before the time of opening of the train, so that they can get entry in the platform after checking Kovid-19.

See the full list of 13 trains….

– 02521/02522 Barauni – Ernakulam – Barauni Express

– 02577/02578 Darbhanga – Mysur – Darbhanga Express

– 02545/02546 Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express

– 05547/05548 Jayanagar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express

– 05272/05271 Muzaffarpur – Howrah Express

– 05559/05560 Darbhanga – Ahmedabad Express

– 05251/05252 Darbhanga – Jalandhar City Express

– 05563/05564 Jaynagar-Udhna Express

– 05531/05532 Saharsa – Amritsar Express

– 05267/05268 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express

– 05529/05530 Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Express

– 03228/03227 Rajendra Nagar – Saharsa Intercity Express

– 03226/03225 Jaynagar – Patna Intercity Express