Indian Railways / IRCTC: Central Railway has canceled these kinds of trains until 29 Would possibly, see complete record right here

Indian Railways/IRCTC: Indian Railways has canceled some trains. Railways have prolonged the date of canceled trains until Would possibly 29 in lots of states because of lockdown and evening curfew. This is, the trains which have been canceled previous won't run at the present time. The Central Railway has taken this determination in view of the low collection of passengers. Central Railway has given this data via tweeting.
- 01131 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Tri-Weekly Particular 10 April 2021 and 01132 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Tri Weekly can be canceled until 11 Would possibly 2021.
- 01404 Kolhapur-Nagpur Bye Weekly Particular can be canceled until Would possibly 10, 2021 and 01403 Nagpur-Kolhapur bye Weekly Particular from Would possibly 11, 2021.
- 02239 Pune-Anjani Weekly Particular won’t run until 15 Would possibly 2021 and Anjani-Pune Weekly Particular until 16 Would possibly 2021.
- 02117 Pune-Amravati Weekly Particular can be canceled until Would possibly 12, 2021 and 02118 Amravati-Pune Weekly Particular from Would possibly 13, 2021.
- 02036 Nagpur-Pune Tri-Weekly Particular can be canceled until Would possibly 15, 2021 and 02035 Pune-Nagpur Tri-Weekly Particular from Would possibly 13, 2021.
- 01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Particular won’t run until Would possibly 12, 2021 and 01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur Weekly Particular until Would possibly 13, 2021.
- 02223 Pune-Anjani Weekly Particular can be canceled until 14 Would possibly 2021.
- 01041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi 4 days per week particular can be canceled until 8 Would possibly 2021 and 01042 Sainagar Shirdi can be particular 4 days per week until 9 Would possibly 2021.
- 01027 Dadar-Pandharpur Tri-Weekly Particular can be canceled until Would possibly 10, 2021 and 01028 Pandharpur-Dadar Tri Weekly Particular until Would possibly 11, 2021.
- 02235 LTT-Secunderabad Particular won’t run until 28 Would possibly 2021 and 02236 Secunderabad-LTT Particular until 29 Would possibly 2021.
- 09125 Surat-Amravati Bai Weekly Particular can be canceled until 14 Would possibly 2021 and 09126 Amravati-Surat Bai Weekly Particular until 15 Would possibly.
On the similar time, South Central Railway has additionally canceled some trains.
- 02271 Mumbai CST-Jalna can be canceled from 27 April to ten Would possibly 2021.
- 02272 Jalna-Mumbai CST can be canceled from 28 April to 11 Would possibly 2021.
- 02043 Mumbai CST-Bidar won’t run from 28 April to eight Would possibly 2021.
- 02044 Bidar-Mumbai CST can be canceled from 29 April to 9 Would possibly 2021.
- 01404 C Shahumaharaj T Kolhapur-Nagpur can be canceled from 26 April to ten Would possibly and 01403 Nagpur-C Shahumaharaj T Kolhapur until 11 Would possibly.