Indian Railways/IRCTC: Central-Western Railway will run greater than 100 particular trains from September 10, see complete record

Indian Railways/IRCTC: With a view to make sure that other people don't face any downside in touring because of Ganesh pageant in Maharashtra, the Railway Ministry has given approval to run further trains from September 10. Central Railway and Western Railway have stated to run greater than 100 particular trains all the way through the approaching Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. Out of this, Central Railway has determined to run 63 further particular trains conserving in thoughts the push of Ganesh pageant against Konkan area in Maharashtra.

Previous, Central Railway had introduced 112 particular trains and Western Railway 42 particular trains in view of Ganpati pageant. The brand new trains will likely be run one after the other along with the already introduced trains, it's been stated.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ratnagiri Particular (2 services and products) – 01253 Particular will go away Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on 10/9/2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 12.45 hrs at the similar day. Kar will succeed in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.50 pm at the similar day.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Highway Tri-Weekly Particular (10 services and products) – 01257 Particular will go away Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs on each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4/9/2021 to fourteen/9/2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Highway at 11.50 hrs at the similar day. .

01258 Particular teach will go away Sawantwadi Highway at 11.30 hrs on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6/9/2021 to fifteen.9.2021 and can arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs, the following day.

Will forestall at those puts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Highway, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Highway, Vaibhavwadi Highway, Nandgaon Highway, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Panvel – Sawantwadi Highway 4 Days Particular (14 services and products) – 01259 Particular will go away Panvel at 11.55 hrs on each Sunday, Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 5/9/2021 to fifteen/9/2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Highway at 11.50 hrs at the similar day. .

01260 Particular teach will go away Sawantwadi Highway at 11.30 hrs on each Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4/9/2021 to fourteen/9/2021 and can arrive Panvel at 10.15 hrs, the following day.

Will forestall at those puts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Highway, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Highway, Vaibhavwadi Highway, Nandgaon Highway, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Dadar – Ratnagiri Particular (8 services and products) – 01263 Particular will go away Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 4/9/2021, 5/9/2021, 6/9/2021 & 9/9/2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 16.50 hrs at the similar day.

01264 Particular will go away Ratnagiri at 3.45 hrs on 4/9/2021, 5/9/2021, 6/9/2021 & 9/9/2021 and arrive Dadar at 00.45 hrs the following day.

Will forestall at those puts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjari, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Highway, Sangameshwar