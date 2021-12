Indian Railways/IRCTC: Farmers’ protest continues in Punjab, Northern Railway has canceled 68 trains as of late, see complete listing

Indian Railways/IRCTC: For the previous a number of days, farmers had been protesting in Punjab for his or her calls for. (Farmers Protest) Because of which the motion of trains operating on Firozpur divisional course is getting affected badly. Sitting at the Punjab Railway monitor, they’re protesting, because of which trains must be canceled and it’s affecting the passenger carrier so much. Because of the efficiency of the farmers, the railways each day for the closing a number of days. (Indian Railway) It’s knowledgeable by way of giving knowledge that which trains had been affected, had been cancelled. Now even as of late because of this railways has canceled 68 trains, except this the course of a few trains has additionally been modified.Additionally Learn – Viral Video: The individual fell down in a rush to board the transferring educate, however handiest then the sort of miracle could be shaken. watch video

Northern Railway (Northern Railways) Consistent with the ideas gained, 68 trains had been canceled as of late. On the identical time, the railway management has made up our minds to begin 16 trains prior to the vacation spot and with this 13 trains will terminate prior to their vacation spot station.

Which trains are canceled as of late, see complete listing..

04657 Bathinda – Firozpur Particular

04658 Firozpur-Bathinda Particular

04632 Fazilk-Bathinda Particular

04631 Bathinda-Fazilka Particular

04633 Jalandhar Town – Firozpur Particular

04634 Firozpur-Jalandhar Town Particular

04603 Bathinda – Firozpur Particular

04604 Firozpur-Bathinda Particular

04635 Ludhiana-Firozpur Particular

04636 Firozpur-Ludhiana Particular

04463 Ludhiana-Firozpur Particular

04464 Firozpur-Ludhiana Particular

04749 Beas- Tarn Taran Particular

04750 Tarn Taran-Beas Particular

04641 Jalandhar Town-Pathankot Particular

04642 Pathankot-Jalandhar Town Particular

04479 Jalandhar Town-Pathankot Particular

04480 Pathankot-Jalandhar Town Particular

04625 Ludhiana-Firozpur Particular

04637 Jalandhar Town – Firozpur Particular

04638 Firozpur-Jalandhar Town Particular

06941 Khemkaran-Amritsar Particular

06942 Amritsar-Khemkaran Particular

06927 Verka-Dera Baba Nanak Particular

06928 Derababa Nanak-Verka Particular

4399 Janjo-Jalandhar Town Specific

4626 Firozpur-Ludhiana Specific

4400 Jalandhar Town-Janjo Specific

4574 Ludhiana-Bhiwani Specific

4576 Ludhiana-Hisar Specific

04572 Axle-Sirsa Particular

04571 Bhiwani-Dhuri Particular

04575 Hisar-Ludhiana Particular

04573 Sirsa-Ludhiana Particular

04643 Firozpur-Fazilka Particular

04627 Firozpur-Fazilka Particular

04491 Firozpur-Fazilka Particular

04644 Fazilka – Firozpur Particular

04628 Fazilka – Firozpur Particular

04492 Fazilka – Firozpur Particular

4468 Jalandhar – Hoshiarpur Specific

4467 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Specific

4482 JALANDHAR-HOSHIARPUR EXP

4481 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Specific

9771 Jalandhar-Amritsar Specific

04503 Ambala-Ludhiana Particular

04504 Ludhiana-Ambala Particular

4574 Ludhiana-Bhiwani

12425 New Delhi – Jammu Rajdhani Specific

12526 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Specific

12445 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra North Sampark Kranti Specific

12446 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi North Sampark Kranti Specific

14011 Delhi Jn-Hoshiapur Specific

14012 Hoshiarpur-Delhi Jn Specific

14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Specific

4576 Ludhiana-Hisar Specific

14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Specific

14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Specific

14033 Delhi Jn – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katda Mail

19612 Amritsar-Ajmer Specific

22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Specific

22446 AMRITSAR-KANPUR EXP

22462 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shree Shakti Specific

22461 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Shree Shakti Specific

14601 Firozpur-Hanumangarh Specific

14602 HANUMANGARH-FIROZPUR EXP

14023 Chhindwara-Firozpur

12237 Varanasi-Jammutvi Specific

Trains beginning adventure prior to vacation spot

14624 Firozpur – Chhindwara Patalkot Specific leaving on 28.12.2021 will go away from Bathinda.

19226 JAMMU – AHMEDABAD EXPRESS operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Bathinda.

19224 Jammu-Ahmedabad Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Bathinda.

12716 Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Chandigarh on its adventure.

12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away its adventure from Chandigarh.

12414 JAMMU-AJMER EXPRESS operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Delhi Jn.

11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Dadar Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run on Dhuri.

12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Faridkot.

15058 Jammu – Bhagalpur Specific will go away from Ludhiana.

12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Mail operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Ludhiana.

13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Ludhiana on its adventure.

13308 Firozpur – Dhanbad Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Ludhiana on its adventure.

14142 Udhampur – Prayagraj Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from Meerut Town.

11078 Jammu-Pune Jhelum Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run its adventure from New Delhi.

12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will go away from New Delhi.

13152 JAMMU – KOLKATA EXPRESS will go away from Saharanpur on 28.12.2021

Trains that finish prior to their vacation spot

14623 Chhindwara – Firozpur educate operating on 28.12.2021 will run as much as Bathinda handiest.

19223 Ahmedabad-Jammutvi Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Bathinda handiest.

19225 JAMMU – JODHPUR EXPRESS operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Bathinda handiest.

12715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Chandigarh handiest.

12413 Ajmer-Jammutvi Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Delhi Jn.

11057 Mumbai – Amritsar Dadar Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run on axle handiest.

12137 Mumbai – Firozpur Punjab Mail operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Faridkot handiest.

12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Ludhiana handiest.

14661 Barmer-Jammutvi Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until Ludhiana handiest.

11077 Pune-Jammu Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until New Delhi handiest.

12475 Hapa – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Specific operating on 28.12.2021 will run until New Delhi handiest.

12919 Ambedkar Nagar – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa operating on 28.12.2021 will run until New Delhi handiest.

