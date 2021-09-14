Indian Railways/IRCTC: Items educate derailed in Odisha, 9 coaches overturned, 12 trains in this course canceled, see Listing

Indian Railways/IRCTC: 9 coaches of a items educate overturned and one trainer derailed in Odisha. There is not any information of any casualty on this coincidence. In step with the ideas, a items educate going from Firoz Nagar to Khurda Street derailed between Angul and Talcher Street (2 km from Talcher Street) after exiting from Angul station in Odisha. The incident came about at round 2.35 am on Tuesday. 9 coaches of the educate overturned and one trainer derailed. There is not any casualty on this coincidence.Additionally Learn – IRCTC Indian Railways: Aged and ladies can simply get seats within the educate, identical to this, reserving from IRCTC

After the incident, the motion of trains has come to a standstill and lots of trains in this course had been canceled, whilst many trains had been diverted. 12 trains of this course had been canceled whilst 8 trains had been diverted. This data has been given by means of issuing a press liberate on behalf of East Coast Railway. Additionally Learn – Uncommon video: When 4 trains began working at the tracks concurrently in the similar route, the superb scene was once captured within the digicam. Watch Viral Video

Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Intercity Particular educate has been in part canceled, whilst these days Intercity Particular educate will pass from Rourkela to Sambalpur. The carrier between Sambalpur-Bhubaneswar has been canceled from each the edges. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways Information: Railways introduced – greater than 250 Ganpati particular trains will run, see knowledge at the given website online …

A freight educate from Firoz Nagar to Khurda Street left Angul Station in Odisha derailed between Angul and Talcher Street (2km from Talcher Street). 9 Wagons of the educate had been capsized and one wagon derailed at about 2.35 am. No casualty was once reported: East Coast Railway %.twitter.com/4R8i5W1vvK – ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

Listing of canceled trains

08105 Rourkela – Puri Particular, Rourkela Se.

08106 Puri-Rourkela Particular from Puri.

02862 Bhubaneshwar – Rourkela Inter Town Particular from Bhubaneswar.

02866 Puri-LTT Particular from Puri.

08493 Bhubaneshwar – Balangir Inter Town Particular from Bhubaneshwar.

08494 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter Town Particular from Balangir.

08451 Hatia-Puri Particular to Hatia.

08452 Puri-Hatia Particular from Puri.

08425 Puri-Durg Particular from Puri.

08426 Durg-Puri Particular from Durg.

08127 Rourkela – Gunupur Particular from Rourkela.

08128 Gunupur-Rourkela Particular from Gunupur.

Course of those trains has been modified

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Particular will depart from Anand Vihar on 13.09.2021 by way of Chakradharpur-Jaroli and Jakhapura.

08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Particular will run from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikote) by way of Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur.

08426 Durg-Puri Particular will run from Durg on 13.09.2021 to Boinda by way of Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Street.

08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Particular will run from Hatia on 13.09.2021 to Angul by way of Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Street.

02145 LTT-Puri Particular will depart LTT on 12.09.2021 at Angul by way of Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Street.

04709 Bikaner-Puri Particular will depart Bikaner on 12.09.2021 at Rairakhol by way of Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Street.

05128 Gunupur – Rourkela Particular will run from Gunupur on 13.09.2021 by way of Kapilas Street – Jakhapura – Jaroli on Talcher Street now.

02037 Puri-Ajmer Particular will run from Puri on 13.09.2021 by way of Khurda Street- Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh at Budhapank.