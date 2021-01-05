Indian Railways / IRCTC Latest Update: All these trains are canceled till January 6, check the list

Indian Railways / IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways has canceled many trains. These trains have been canceled till tomorrow i.e. January 6. In such a situation, if you have also made a reservation to go somewhere, then definitely check the status of your train before leaving home. These trains have been canceled due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, while the route of many trains has also been diverted. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: The use of large LED screens and speakers, walkie-talkies, installed on the Singhu border for access to all farmers.

What trains are there, how many trains have a route divert .. see full list

Here is the list of cancell trains

1. Train number 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train will be canceled on 04.01.21. Due to this, 09612 Amritsar-Ajmer express special train will be canceled on 05.01.21.

2. Train number 05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar express special train is canceled on 04.01.21. For this reason, train number 05612 Amritsar-Darbhanga express special train will not run on 06.01.21.

List of partially canceled trains

1. Train number 02715 Nanded-Amritsar exp will go to New Delhi on 4 January. Because of this, train number 02716 Amritsar-Nanded exp. Will open from New Delhi on 6 January.

2. Train number 09025 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar exp will run till Chandigarh on 04.01.21. For this reason train number 09026 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus exp. It will open from Chandigarh on 06.01.21. Its operations between Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh will remain canceled

This is the complete list of divert trains

-Train number 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special will run on Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar route on 03.01.21.

-Train number 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central express special will run on Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas route on 04.01.21.

Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar express special will run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar on 04.01.21.

Train number 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus express special will run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas on 04.01.21.

Train number 04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special will run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas on 04.01.21.

– Train number 02026 Amritsar – Nagpur express special will run via Amritsar-Beas on 04.01.21.