Indian Railways / IRCTC New Website: New website launching today, 10000 tickets will be booked in a minute

Indian Railways / IRCTC New Website: Now you will not have any problem in booking online tickets to travel by train. Indian Railways is launching a new website of IRCTC today. With this new website, people will be able to book ten thousand tickets in a minute. Currently only 7500 tickets were booked in one minute, but now 10000 tickets will be booked in one minute. On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will launch this new website.

The Ministry of Railways says that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC New Website) With the upgrade of website and app, passengers will be able to book tickets faster than before. Other facilities including food and drink have also been added from this website, so that there will be no inconvenience to the passengers.

In a statement issued by the Union Railway Minister, the website upgrade of IRCTC will increase the speed of ticket booking and along with this, the passengers will book their favorite food from this website.

Please tell that if there was more pressure on the site of IRCTC, it would often hang due to this. The website used to be slow as soon as the booking started. Due to which the booking of tickets could not be done. A solution has been taken to solve this problem of passengers so that online ticket booking can be done easily.

Special feature will also be available on Disha Chatboot based on Artificial Intelligence. In this, passengers will get answers to many questions including train cancellation, ticket booking, catering. IRCTC will also offer a new post paid payment option on this website. Payment can also be made by booking tickets on the website later, with this facility will be provided for booking both reserved and Tatkal tickets.