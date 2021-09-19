Indian Railways/IRCTC: Passengers Please Word – Western Railway has modified the timings of those trains, see complete listing

Indian Railways/IRCTC: Western Railway has determined to modify the stoppage time of many particular trains at other stations for the ease of the passengers. Additionally, Western Railway has prolonged the journeys of seven pairs of pageant particular trains until additional understand for the ease of the passengers. Western Railway has given this data by way of tweeting.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways/IRCTC: Items educate derailed in Odisha, 9 coaches overturned, 12 trains in this direction canceled, see listing

In line with Sumit Thakur, Leader Public Members of the family Officer of Western Railway

Timing of Teach No. 09012 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Gujarat Specific SF Particular is changed from 20.09.2021 for adventure ranging from 20.09.2021.

This educate will now go away from Ahmedabad at 07.05 hrs as a substitute of 07.00 hrs and can achieve Mumbai Central at 16.00 hrs as a substitute of 15.55 hrs.

Timing of Teach No. 09210 Puri-Valsad Particular is rescheduled for adventure starting off from 19.09.2021.

This educate will now arrive and go away Surat station at 10.57/11.02 hrs as a substitute of 10.47/10.52 hrs and can arrive Valsad at 12.10 hrs as a substitute of 12.00 hrs.

Timing of Teach No. 06588 Bikaner – Yesvantpur Particular has been modified ranging from 21.09.2021.

This educate will now arrive and go away at Vapi station at 12.32/12.34 hrs as a substitute of 12.26/12.28 hrs and at Boisar station at 13.12/13.14 hrs as a substitute of 13.07/13.09 hrs.

Timing of Teach No. 04806 Barmar – Yesvantpur Particular has been changed to begin adventure from 23.09.2021.

This educate will now arrive/go away Vapi station at 12.32/12.34 hrs as a substitute of 12.26/12.28 hrs.

Teach No. 09028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Particular Timing is Modified in Teach ranging from 20.09.2021.

This educate will now arrive and go away at Vapi station at 12.32/12.34 hrs as a substitute of 12.26/12.28 hrs and at Borivali station at 14.05/14.08 hrs as a substitute of 14.00/14.03 hrs.

Teach No. 02930 Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus Particular is rescheduled to shuttle with impact from 25.09.2021.

This educate will now arrive at Vapi station at 12.32/12.34 hrs as a substitute of 12.26/12.28 hrs and at Borivali station at 14.05/14.08 hrs as a substitute of 14.00/14.03 hrs and can arrive Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs as a substitute of 14.50 hrs.

The timing of Teach No. 02950 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus Particular has additionally been modified.

This educate will now get started from 23.09.2021 and can now run on the new time. The educate will now arrive and go away Vapi station at 12.40/12.42 hrs as a substitute of 12.37/12.39 hrs.

Timing of Teach No. 04672 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Particular has additionally modified.

The Yatra starting off from 21.09.2021 has been amended. The educate will now achieve Bandra Terminus at 16.10 hrs as a substitute of 16.00 hrs.

The frequency of those 7 pairs of festive particular trains has been higher

Teach quantity 02989 Dadar – Ajmer Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged until 30 June 2022. 02990 Ajmer-Dadar Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 29 June 2022.

Teach quantity 09707 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 2 July 2022 and 09708 Sri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 30 June 2022.

Teach quantity 02474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 28 June 2022. On the similar time, educate quantity 02473 Bikaner-Bandra Termin Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged until 27 June 2022.

Teach quantity 02490 Dadar – Bikaner Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 29 June 2022 and 02489 Bikaner – Dadar Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 28 June 2022.

Teach No. 04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 1 July 2022 and 04817 Bharat Ki Kothi – Dadar Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 30 June 2022.

Teach quantity 02940 Jaipur-Pune Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 28 June 2022 whilst 02939 Pune-Jaipur Superfast Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 29 June 2022.

Teach quantity 09601 Udaipur-New Jalpaiguri Particular will probably be prolonged as much as 25 June 2022. In a similar fashion educate quantity 09602 New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur Particular will probably be prolonged until 27 June 2022.

Reserving for educate numbers 02989, 09707, 02474, 02490 and 04818 will get started from twentieth September, 2021.