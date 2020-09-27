Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways announced to run three more special trains on these routes, know full information

Railway Special Trains News: In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus in the country, Indian Railways is also slowly trying to return to the track. Railways are currently operating special and cloned trains. The Railways had recently started operating 40 clone trains among several states including UP, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh. These 40 trains have been started in addition to 310 special trains. Now Western Railway has announced to run three new special trains keeping in mind the demand of passengers. Also Read – Special Train for UPSC Prelims Exam 2020: Railways will run special trains in these states for UPSC Prelims Exam, will be operational from this day

WR to run 3 more Special Trains between Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur, Surat-Khurda Road & Ahmedabad-Khurda Road while H.Nizamuddin-Madgaon Special Train will run via Vadodara & Surat. Booking of these trains will open from 27th Sept 2020 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website

According to Western Railway’s tweet, these trains will be run from Bandra Terminal to Gorakhpur, Surat to Khurda Road and Ahmedabad to Khurda Road. Booking of tickets for these trains has started from 27th September i.e. today. Booking of tickets can be done through IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and railway ticket counter.

The train running between Bandra to Gorakhpur will run one day a week. Train number 05068 will run from Branda from Friday 2 October. The train will leave Bandra Terminus at 12.20 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 5.35 am the next day. Train number 05067 will run on every Wednesday from Gorakhpur. From September 30, this train will run from Gorakhpur at 5.30 am and the next day this train will reach Bandra at 7.10 pm. On the way these trains will stop at Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Gonda, Barabanki, Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai, Jhansi, Vidisha, Habibganj, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Udhna, Vapi and Borivali railway stations.

Train number 02827 will run from Khurda Road from September 27 at 8.20 pm on every Sunday. At the same time, this special train (02828) from Surat will run on September 29 i.e. every Tuesday at 8.30 am. At the same time, the weekly train running between Ahmedabad to Khurda Road will run from Ahmedabad on October 3 at 12.15 pm on every Saturday. And in return, this train will run from Khurda Road on September 30 at 10.40 am on every Wednesday.

These guidelines must be followed for travel (Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

To travel, it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, bed sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– While climbing the train and during the journey it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic i.e. Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.