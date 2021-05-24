Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled greater than 50 of those trains between 24-29 Would possibly, know routes and spot complete record

Indian Railways/IRCTC Newest Information: Railway cyclone YAS (Cyclone Yaas Replace) Because of this, greater than 50 trains were canceled between 24 to 29 Would possibly. Details about the cancellation of trains has been given through the railway. When you even have a go back and forth plan within the coming time, then test your teach knowledge ahead of leaving house. Jap Railway tweeted and mentioned, ‘As a precaution, some trains within the jap coastal area can be canceled in view of cyclone’ YAAS ‘. Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Replace: Meteorological Division has issued blue alert, forecast of heavy rains in those portions of Bihar

Record of canceled trains

02510- Guwahati-Bangalore Cant- can be canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly

Guwahati-Bangalore Cant- can be canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly 05228- Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur – to be canceled on Would possibly 24

Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur – to be canceled on Would possibly 24 02643 – Ernakulam – Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly

– Ernakulam – Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly 05930- New Tinsukia-Tambaram – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

New Tinsukia-Tambaram – Canceled on 24 Would possibly 02254 – Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

– Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02376- Jasidh-Tambaram – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

Jasidh-Tambaram – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02507 Trivandrum Sental-Silchar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Trivandrum Sental-Silchar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02552 – Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

– Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02611 -Chennai Central-Information Jalpaiguri – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

-Chennai Central-Information Jalpaiguri – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 08419 -Puri-Jayanagar- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly

-Puri-Jayanagar- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly 08450 – Patna Junkan- Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

– Patna Junkan- Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02249 -Bengaluru Town- New Tinsukia- Canceled on twenty fifth Would possibly

-Bengaluru Town- New Tinsukia- Canceled on twenty fifth Would possibly 02509 – Bengaluru Cantt – Guwahati – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly

– Bengaluru Cantt – Guwahati – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly 02508 – Silchar – Trivandrum Central – Canceled on 27 Would possibly

– Silchar – Trivandrum Central – Canceled on 27 Would possibly 05929 -Tambaram- New Tinsukia Junction- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly

-Tambaram- New Tinsukia Junction- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly 02250 – Information Tinsukia – Bengaluru Town – Canceled on Would possibly 28

– Information Tinsukia – Bengaluru Town – Canceled on Would possibly 28 02551 – Yashwantpur – Kamakhya – Canceled on 29 Would possibly

– Yashwantpur – Kamakhya – Canceled on 29 Would possibly 02612 – New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central – Canceled on 28 Would possibly

– New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central – Canceled on 28 Would possibly 02644- Patna Junction-Ernakulam – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly

Patna Junction-Ernakulam – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly 02516 – Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

– Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02515 – Bengaluru Cantt-Agartala – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

– Bengaluru Cantt-Agartala – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02253- Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur – Canceled on Would possibly 29

Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur – Canceled on Would possibly 29 06578 Guwahati-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

Guwahati-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 24 Would possibly 07029- Guwahati-Secunderabad – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

Guwahati-Secunderabad – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02375- Tambaram-Jasidar – Canceled on 29 Would possibly

Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Updates: Amit Shah talks with Leader Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh on ‘Yas’ arrangements

Aside from this, those trains have additionally been canceled

02074- Bhubaneswar-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

Bhubaneswar-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 02073- Howrah-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

Howrah-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 02088- Puri-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

Puri-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 02087- Howrah-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

Howrah-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 02245- Howrah-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 25 and 26 Would possibly

Howrah-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 25 and 26 Would possibly 02246- Yesvantpur-Howrah – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly

Yesvantpur-Howrah – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly 02510- Guwahati – Bangalore canceled on 24 and 25 Would possibly

Guwahati – Bangalore canceled on 24 and 25 Would possibly 02509 -Bengaluru-Guwahati- Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly

-Bengaluru-Guwahati- Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly 02802- New Delhi-Puri – Canceled on 23, 24, 25 Would possibly

New Delhi-Puri – Canceled on 23, 24, 25 Would possibly 02801- Puri-New Delhi-24, 25, canceled on 26 Would possibly

Puri-New Delhi-24, 25, canceled on 26 Would possibly 02814- Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly 02209- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02816- Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 24 and 26 Would possibly

Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 24 and 26 Would possibly 02815- Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 26 and 27 Would possibly

Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 26 and 27 Would possibly 02875- Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02876- Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02823- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02824 -New Delhi-Bhubaneswar- Canceled on 26 Would possibly

-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar- Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02826 – New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

– New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly 08451- Hatia-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

Hatia-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 08452 – Puri-Hatia – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly

– Puri-Hatia – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly 02260- Howrah-Mumbai CST – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

Howrah-Mumbai CST – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02259- Mumbai CST-Howrah – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Mumbai CST-Howrah – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02227- Howrah-Purulia – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

Howrah-Purulia – Canceled on 26 Would possibly 02228- Purulia-Howrah – canceled on 26 Would possibly

Purulia-Howrah – canceled on 26 Would possibly 02895- Howrah-Ranchi – canceled on 26 Would possibly

Howrah-Ranchi – canceled on 26 Would possibly 02896- Ranchi-Howrah canceled on 26 Would possibly

Ranchi-Howrah canceled on 26 Would possibly 02255- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kamakhya – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kamakhya – Canceled on 25 Would possibly 02213 Shalimar-Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty sixth Would possibly

Shalimar-Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty sixth Would possibly 02214- Patna Junction-Shalimar – Canceled on 25 and 27 Would possibly

In the meantime, Union House Minister Amit Shah on Monday took inventory of arrangements with the Leader Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to handle the cyclonic typhoon ‘Yas’ within the Bay of Bengal. Shah held a gathering via video conferencing and likewise spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to study the preparedness in view of cyclone ‘Yas’. Additionally Learn – Indian Railway Information: Railways canceled many trains going to Bihar, see complete record right here

The India Meteorological Division (IMD) Nationwide Meteorological Forecast Heart mentioned that it could transfer slowly against north-northwest, a serious cyclonic typhoon all through the following 24 hours and an excessively serious cyclonic typhoon all through the following 24 hours. There’s a chance of changing to. The IMD mentioned, ‘The cyclone will proceed transferring north-northwest, intensifying and achieving northwest Bay of Bengal close to the banks of north Odisha and West Bengal through the morning of 26 Would possibly.