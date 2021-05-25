Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled those trains until 29 Would possibly, see complete listing

Indian Railways/IRCTC Newest Information: The Meteorological Division has forecast on Tuesday that Cyclone Yaas will grow to be a perilous typhoon within the subsequent 12 hours. The Meteorological Division has stated {that a} serious cyclonic typhoon over the Bay of East-Central Bengal has moved north-northwest all through the remaining 6 hours at a pace of about 9 km according to hour. Many measures were taken as a precaution in view of the typhoon of Yaas. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled greater than 50 of those trains between 24-29 Would possibly, know routes and spot complete listing

Railways have additionally canceled many trains until Would possibly 29 because of Yaas. In the meantime, the Northeast Frontier Railway has as soon as once more determined to cancel 38 passenger and lengthy distance trains. Railways have additionally launched the listing of trains which were canceled. Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Replace: Meteorological Division has issued blue alert, forecast of heavy rains in those portions of Bihar

Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Updates: Amit Shah talks with Leader Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh on ‘Yas’ arrangements

Checklist of canceled trains

02510- Guwahati-Bangalore Cant- will likely be canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly

05228- Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur – to be canceled on Would possibly 24

02643 – Ernakulam – Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly

05930- New Tinsukia-Tambaram – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

02254 – Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

02376- Jasidh-Tambaram – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

02507 Trivandrum Sental-Silchar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

02552 – Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

02611 -Chennai Central-Information Jalpaiguri – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

08419 -Puri-Jayanagar- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly

08450 – Patna Junkan- Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

02249 -Bengaluru Town- New Tinsukia- Canceled on twenty fifth Would possibly

02509 – Bengaluru Cantt – Guwahati – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly

02508 – Silchar – Trivandrum Central – Canceled on 27 Would possibly

05929 -Tambaram- New Tinsukia Junction- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly

02250 – Information Tinsukia – Bengaluru Town – Canceled on Would possibly 28

02551 – Yashwantpur – Kamakhya – Canceled on 29 Would possibly

02612 – New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central – Canceled on 28 Would possibly

02644- Patna Junction-Ernakulam – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly

02516 – Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

02515 – Bengaluru Cantt-Agartala – Canceled on 25 Would possibly

02253- Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur – Canceled on Would possibly 29

06578 Guwahati-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 24 Would possibly

07029- Guwahati-Secunderabad – Canceled on 26 Would possibly

02375- Tambaram-Jasidar – Canceled on 29 Would possibly

Except this, those trains have additionally been canceled