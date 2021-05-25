Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled those trains until 29 Would possibly, see complete listing

Indian Railways/IRCTC Newest Information: The Meteorological Division has forecast on Tuesday that Cyclone Yaas will grow to be a perilous typhoon within the subsequent 12 hours. The Meteorological Division has stated {that a} serious cyclonic typhoon over the Bay of East-Central Bengal has moved north-northwest all through the remaining 6 hours at a pace of about 9 km according to hour. Many measures were taken as a precaution in view of the typhoon of Yaas. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled greater than 50 of those trains between 24-29 Would possibly, know routes and spot complete listing
Railways have additionally canceled many trains until Would possibly 29 because of Yaas. In the meantime, the Northeast Frontier Railway has as soon as once more determined to cancel 38 passenger and lengthy distance trains. Railways have additionally launched the listing of trains which were canceled.
Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Updates: Amit Shah talks with Leader Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh on ‘Yas’ arrangements
Checklist of canceled trains
- 02510- Guwahati-Bangalore Cant- will likely be canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly
- 05228-Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur – to be canceled on Would possibly 24
- 02643– Ernakulam – Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly
- 05930- New Tinsukia-Tambaram – Canceled on 24 Would possibly
- 02254– Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02376- Jasidh-Tambaram – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02507Trivandrum Sental-Silchar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02552– Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02611-Chennai Central-Information Jalpaiguri – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 08419-Puri-Jayanagar- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly
- 08450– Patna Junkan- Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02249-Bengaluru Town- New Tinsukia- Canceled on twenty fifth Would possibly
- 02509– Bengaluru Cantt – Guwahati – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly
- 02508– Silchar – Trivandrum Central – Canceled on 27 Would possibly
- 05929-Tambaram- New Tinsukia Junction- Canceled on twenty seventh Would possibly
- 02250– Information Tinsukia – Bengaluru Town – Canceled on Would possibly 28
- 02551– Yashwantpur – Kamakhya – Canceled on 29 Would possibly
- 02612– New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central – Canceled on 28 Would possibly
- 02644- Patna Junction-Ernakulam – Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly
- 02516– Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02515– Bengaluru Cantt-Agartala – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02253- Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur – Canceled on Would possibly 29
- 06578Guwahati-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 24 Would possibly
- 07029-Guwahati-Secunderabad – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02375- Tambaram-Jasidar – Canceled on 29 Would possibly
Except this, those trains have additionally been canceled
- 02074-Bhubaneswar-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 02073-Howrah-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 02088- Puri-Howrah – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 02087- Howrah-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 02245- Howrah-Yeshwantpur – Canceled on 25 and 26 Would possibly
- 02246- Yesvantpur-Howrah – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty fifth Would possibly
- 02510- Guwahati – Bangalore canceled on 24 and 25 Would possibly
- 02509-Bengaluru-Guwahati- Canceled on twenty seventh and twenty eighth Would possibly
- 02802- New Delhi-Puri – Canceled on 23, 24, 25 Would possibly
- 02801-Puri-New Delhi-24, 25, canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02814-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly
- 02209-Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02816- Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 24 and 26 Would possibly
- 02815- Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 26 and 27 Would possibly
- 02875- Puri-Anand Vihar – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02876-Anand Vihar-Puri – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02823-Bhubaneswar-New Delhi – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02824-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar- Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02826– New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – Canceled on 24 Would possibly
- 08451-Hatia-Puri – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 08452– Puri-Hatia – Canceled on 25, 26, 27 Would possibly
- 02260- Howrah-Mumbai CST – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02259-Mumbai CST-Howrah – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02227- Howrah-Purulia – Canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02228-Purulia-Howrah – canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02895-Howrah-Ranchi – canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02896-Ranchi-Howrah canceled on 26 Would possibly
- 02255- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kamakhya – Canceled on 25 Would possibly
- 02213Shalimar-Patna Junction – Canceled on twenty fourth and twenty sixth Would possibly
- 02214- Patna Junction-Shalimar – Canceled on 25 and 27 Would possibly