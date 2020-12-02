Indian Railways, IRCTC: This 108 year old train starts running again from December 1, connecting 7 states

Indian Railways, IRCTC Good News: The historic 108-year-old train of the Indian Railways, Punjab Mail has returned to the tracks once again after 255 days from 1 December 2020. The train, which connects about seven states of the country, was closed on the day of the suspension of railway services since 22 March. This train has started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus of Mumbai from December 1, while it will start from December 3 from Ferozepur Cantt., Punjab. Booking of tickets for the passengers traveling in this train from the railway is on. Also Read – Indian Railways has started zero based timetable: the speed of trains will increase, profit will be crores, know how ..

Apart from ordinary passengers, army soldiers and officers will get special benefit.

With the commencement of Punjab Mail from 1 December after a long time in Punjab, the Amritsar-Ajmer Express going from Amritsar to Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan is also running. Apart from ordinary passengers, army personnel and officers will get special benefit from the commencement of the country's oldest train Punjab Mail. There are many army cantonments from Ferozepur in Punjab to the country's industrial city Mumbai. With the commencement of Punjab Mail, army personnel and officers working in these cantonments will be able to travel a lot.

Punjab Mail combines seven states of the country

At present, Punjab Mail will be the first train to run on the Ferozepur-Delhi railway line from December 1. This train of Indian Railways starts from Ferozepur Cantt junction in Punjab and connects the seven states of the country.

Ferozepur Cantt. Junction, Kot Kapura Junction, Gangsar Jeetu, Bhatinda Junction in Punjab, Jind Junction of Haryana, Rohtak Junction, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Shakurbasti in Delhi, New Delhi, Mathura Junction in Uttar Pradesh, Agra Cantt, Dhaulpur in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh K reaches Morena, Gwalior Junction, Datia, Jhansi Junction, Lalitpur, Bhopal Junction, Khandwa Junction and Maharashtra Bhusaval Junction, Jalgaon Junction, Nashik Road, Kalyan Junction, Dadar Central, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Punjab Mail was started 108 years ago

This train of Indian Railways was started 108 years ago from 1 June 1912. Since then, it has been carrying non-stop passengers before the lockdown. In early times it started between Ballard Pier to Peshawar. Since independence, till now, Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station is being run from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal. Now this train has become the first oldest train of Ferozepur division railway of Punjab.