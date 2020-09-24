Indian Railways / IRCTC Update: Services of these trains stalled due to ‘stop rail’ performance, see list and route before travel

Indian Railways / IRCTC Update:In Punjab, farmers started a three-day ‘rail stop’ protest against three agricultural bills from Thursday and in view of this Ferozepur Railway Division stopped the operation of special trains. Railway officials said that 14 pairs of special trains will be suspended from September 24 to September 26. He said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protecting railway property from any kind of damage. Also Read – Farm Bills 2020 fierce opposition in Punjab and Haryana, many trains canceled for 3 days in Punjab, see list here

Officials said that Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Karmabhoomi (Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri), Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar) and Shaheed Express (Amritsar- Jayanagar) are included in the list of suspended trains. Currently, regular passenger trains are already suspended due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The ‘Rail Stop’ demonstration was called by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti and later various farmer organizations have also given their support to it. Also Read – Protest Against Farm Bills 2020: Farmers ‘rail stop’ movement to start today in protest against farmers bill, trains canceled

Also Read – Railways: There will be no problem in traveling to Bihar and Bengal during the festive season, 80 special trains will run

Workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Unity Acharan) sat on the railway tracks in Barnala and Sangrur on Thursday morning. Under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, the farmers have decided to sit on the railway tracks at Devidaspur in Amritsar and Basti Tanka Vala in Ferozepur.

The representatives of the committee said that they are getting support from many sections of government employees and workers. Committee chairman Satnam Singh Pannu said that he has appealed to the representatives of political parties, ministers, MPs and MLAs not to take part in the farmers’ demonstrations.

Activists have pledged to boycott the social leaders of BJP leaders and those who voted in support of these bills. A total of 31 farmer organizations have called for a complete shutdown in Punjab on 25 September against agricultural bills.

Farmers in Punjab have expressed fear that the way to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through these bills will be cleared and they will be dependent on the ‘mercy’ of the big capitalists.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, Farmer Products Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 have been passed in the Rajya Sabha.