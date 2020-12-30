Indian Railways Latest Update: Mumbai-Delhi special train will run from today, know where it will stop

Indian Railways Latest Update: Indian Railways (Indian Railways) is going to run Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Special train from December 30 i.e. today. If you want to go somewhere by this train, get the tickets done immediately. This train will run four days a week. Let us know that due to Corona virus epidemic, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express had stopped operating in March and it is being started once again from today. Also Read – Indian Railway News: IRCTC is upgrading its website for fast booking of tickets, users will get more facilities

Central Railway has given this information

The Central Railway gave this information on Wednesday, which said that due to the corona virus epidemic, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express was stopped in March. In this regard, in a press release issued by Delhi-Nizamuddin Center of Central Railway, it was told that Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani train will be operated from December 30.

Know how long the train will run, where the train will stop

Tell you that Rajdhani Special train number (01222) will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31. Apart from this, Hazrat will leave Nizamuddin at 4.55 am and will reach CSMT at 11.50 am the next day. Explain that there will be a total of 19 coaches in this train. These include one AC first class, five AC-2 tiers, 11 AC-3 tiers and a pantry car.

Central Railway informed that the stop of this train will be at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations and the booking of tickets will start from 25 December.

Check your PNR status this way on WhatsApp

You can know the PNR status of the train ticket on your WhatsApp. You have to save a number in your smartphone. As soon as the user messages his PNR number on this number. The system sends all the information (real time basis) to your WhatsApp.

Check status like this

First of all save the phone number +91 9881193322 on your smartphone.

Now open WhatsApp and search on +919881193322 to message.

-Once the chat box is open, just send the PNR number to the message.

-After this, the answer will come with confirmation of Bot members.

-You will continue to get updates on the train automatically.