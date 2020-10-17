Indian Railways Latest Updates: Railways has prepared a plan, to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Humsafar train, see routes and

Indian Railways Latest Updates: Since the lockdown, the corona virus has been running special trains according to the requirement of the railways, but now the railway will soon start with the special trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas and Humsafar trains. Is going. According to information received from sources, the Railways will run all these trains on its old routes only. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways will run 24 more trains on Dussehra, Diwali, know when booking will start and what is the route

Let us tell you that after the coronavirus lockdown, the railway workers started running the train from 1 May 2020 and till now all the regular trains are closed. Railways are currently running special trains as per the need of the states and in the meantime the routes of many trains were also changed, but now very soon the railway is preparing to run all trains on its old routes.

According to information from the sources, the Railways will start all Rajdhani, Tejas, Humsafar and Shatabdi trains which have been closed since November and all these will run on their earlier timings and routes as per the condition of Corona virus lockdown. Railways have started preparations in this regard.

It has also been said by the Railways that at present, Rajdhani, Tejas, Humsafar and Shatabdi trains will be run as special trains. Indian Railways is currently running 682 special trains and now in view of festivals, it has decided to run 416 additional special trains. Sources also said that the Railways will take stock of the conditions of Corona in the month of November and after that it will be decided to increase the number of other mail and express trains.