Indian Railways New Time Table: From December 1, the time of many trains including Rajdhani-Shatabdi will change, see new time table

Indian Railways New Time Table: Western Railway zone has announced to change the timings of many trains including Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Shatabdi Express from next 1 December. The timings of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains running from Mumbai have been revised. New Delhi Rajdhani from Mumbai Central will now stop in Borivali after 1 December.

On the other hand, August Kranti Rajdhani Express will no longer stop at Andheri station. Apart from this, the timing of other trains of Western Railway zone has also been revised.

Train Running Information

1. Train number 02951/02952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express will run daily.

Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express train number 02951 will run at 5 pm from 01 December 2020. Earlier it used to run at 05:30. Now this train will also stop at Borivali station. Running from Mumbai Central, this train will stop at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota. This train will arrive in the capital Delhi at 08:32 am.

Similarly, train number 02952 will run from New Delhi to Mumbai at 16:55 pm. According to revised timings, this train will stop at Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat and Borivali. This train will reach Mumbai Central at 08:35 am.

2. Train number 02953/02954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express will run daily.

Train number 02953 for Hazrat Nizamuddin from Mumbai Central will now run half an hour ago ie 05:10 pm. From December 1, this train will not stop at Andheri station. After running from Mumbai Central, this train will stop at Hazrat Nizamuddin station via Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura. This train will arrive at 09:43 AM.

Similarly, Train number 02954 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05:15 pm and stop at Mathura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi and Borivali and reach Mumbai Central at 10:05 am the next day.

3. Train number 02009/02010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special Express will run 6 days a week.

This Shatabdi Special Express train number 02009, which runs from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad, will now run 10 minutes from December 1, ie from 06:40. This train will reach Ahmedabad at 01:00 pm via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad. In return, this train number 02010 will depart Ahmadabad at 02:40 and reach Mumbai Central at 09:20.

4. Train number 02244/02243 Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Central Superfast Special will run daily.

Train number 02244 will depart from Kanpur Superfast Special Bandra Terminus at 05:10 am and reach Kanpur Central at 07:15 am next day via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra Junction, Ratlam, Nagda. Similarly, train number 02243 will leave Kanpur Central at 06:25 pm and reach Bandra at 08:55 pm the next day.

5. Train number 02248/02247 Sabaram Ti – Gwalior Superfast Special Week will run for three days.

Train number 02248 will depart from Sabarmati at 04:50 pm to reach Gwalior via Mahosana and Palanpur at 09:25 am. Earlier this train used to run from Ahmedabad, but now it will run from Sabarmati. Similarly, this train will return from Gwalior from 08:10 pm to reach Sabarmati at 11:50 am the next day.

6. Train number 02548/02547 Sabarmati – Agara Cantt Superfast Special will run 4 days a week.

From November 29, this train will also run from Sabarmati instead of Ahmedabad. Train number 02548 will now run from Sabarmati to Sabarmati at 04:50 pm and reach Agar Cantt at 07:15 am the next day via Mahosan and Palanpur. In this way, this train will run from Agara Cantt from 10:10 minutes to reach Sabar Mati at 11:50 am the next day.

7. Train number 01104/01103 Bandra Termin – Jhansi Superfast Special will run two days a week.

Train number 01104 will depart from Bandra Terminus to Jhansi from 05:10 am via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Maksi. This train will arrive in Jhansi at 5 am. Similarly, train number 01103 will run from Jhansi from 04:50 pm to reach Bandra Terminus at 4 pm the next day.

8. Train number 04189/04190 Daund – Gwalior Superfast Special will run daily.

Train number 024189 will reach Gwalior via Daund at 11:10 in the night via Vasai, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Godhra. Similarly, in return, train number 04190 will leave Gwalior at 05:15 pm and reach Daund at 6:20 pm the next day.